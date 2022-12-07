2h ago

add bookmark

Celebrity guest hosts to replace Trevor Noah on The Daily Show

accreditation
Compiled by Bronwyn McKay
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Trevor Noah.
Trevor Noah.
Photo: Kevin Winter/Getty Images for The Recording
  • Comedy Central has announced several replacements for Trevor Noah after his final day as host of The Daily Show.
  • Celebrity guest hosts will hold the fort until fall 2023 – spring in South Africa – as the search for a permanent host continues.
  • Celebrity guest hosts will include Chelsea Handler, Leslie Jones, Hasan Minhaj and more.

"Uh oh, we better clean up. Company's coming!" 

Comedy Central has announced several replacements for Trevor Noah when The Daily Show resumes on 17 January, after Noah's final day as host on Thursday, 8 December.

According to Vulture, a permanent replacement has not yet been chosen; thus, execs have curated an all-star line-up to hold the fort as the search for a new host continues.

Celebrity guest hosts will include: several SNL alums (former US senator Al Franken, Sarah Silverman, and, first up on 17 January, Leslie Jones); two former late-night hosts (Chelsea Handler and Wanda Sykes); multiple sitcom and comedy-film vets (D.L. Hughley, John Leguizamo, Kal Penn, and Marlon Wayans); and one former Daily Show regular (Hasan Minhaj).

In addition, current correspondents and contributors, including Roy Wood Jr. and Dulcé Sloan, are also set to be part of the anchor rotation.

Executive producer and showrunner Jen Flanz told Vulture that, as far as she can remember, "This is the first time we're really having outsiders into our house."

"I'm excited to see people that may not ever want to sit at the desk four nights a week for years but are interested in doing it for a week and hearing their point of view. And some of these people are people who probably have a lot of other things going on in their careers but are excited to take a week out and do The Daily Show."

Per the publication, celebrities will guest host until fall 2023, which is spring in South Africa. This means the talk show faces its longest stretch ever without a permanent host.

"We're going to use the back half of the broadcast year — call it from now until June — to really experiment and try different things," Chris McCarthy, who oversees Comedy Central in his role as president and CEO of Paramount Media Networks, said in a statement. "And then our goal would be to relaunch in the fall." 


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
trevor noahtvthe daily show
For subscribers
Royalists fear the worst amid Harry & Meghan series

42m ago

Royalists fear the worst amid Harry & Meghan series
A five-course conversation with Jan Hendrik van der Westhuizen

42m ago

A five-course conversation with Jan Hendrik van der Westhuizen
Shocking celebrity interviews that went viral

30 Nov

Shocking celebrity interviews that went viral
5 amazing things about Chris Hemsworth's new docuseries

30 Nov

5 amazing things about Chris Hemsworth's new docuseries
Read more here
Showmax
Stream new episode of Donkerbos»

06 Dec

Stream new episode of Donkerbos»
Tali's on a mission to reign as Queen Bee of Jozi in Tali's Joburg Diary»

23 Nov

Tali's on a mission to reign as Queen Bee of Jozi in Tali's Joburg Diary»
Watch the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 from just R199 PM on Showmax Pro»

06 Dec

Watch the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 from just R199 PM on Showmax Pro»
Zikhona's parting words to Mandisa and The Wife»

02 Dec

Zikhona's parting words to Mandisa and The Wife»
See more from Showmax
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2022 (3.0.22340.3) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo