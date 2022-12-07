Celebrity guest hosts to replace Trevor Noah on The Daily Show

Comedy Central has announced several replacements for Trevor Noah after his final day as host of The Daily Show .



The Daily Show Celebrity guest hosts will hold the fort until fall 2023 – spring in South Africa – as the search for a permanent host continues.

Celebrity guest hosts will include Chelsea Handler, Leslie Jones, Hasan Minhaj and more.

Comedy Central has announced several replacements for Trevor Noah when The Daily Show resumes on 17 January, after Noah's final day as host on Thursday, 8 December.

According to Vulture, a permanent replacement has not yet been chosen; thus, execs have curated an all-star line-up to hold the fort as the search for a new host continues.

Celebrity guest hosts will include: several SNL alums (former US senator Al Franken, Sarah Silverman, and, first up on 17 January, Leslie Jones); two former late-night hosts (Chelsea Handler and Wanda Sykes); multiple sitcom and comedy-film vets (D.L. Hughley, John Leguizamo, Kal Penn, and Marlon Wayans); and one former Daily Show regular (Hasan Minhaj).

Uh oh, we better clean up. Company’s coming!https://t.co/lzjz6PtevF — The Daily Show (@TheDailyShow) December 6, 2022

In addition, current correspondents and contributors, including Roy Wood Jr. and Dulcé Sloan, are also set to be part of the anchor rotation.



Executive producer and showrunner Jen Flanz told Vulture that, as far as she can remember, "This is the first time we're really having outsiders into our house."

"I'm excited to see people that may not ever want to sit at the desk four nights a week for years but are interested in doing it for a week and hearing their point of view. And some of these people are people who probably have a lot of other things going on in their careers but are excited to take a week out and do The Daily Show."

Per the publication, celebrities will guest host until fall 2023, which is spring in South Africa. This means the talk show faces its longest stretch ever without a permanent host.



"We're going to use the back half of the broadcast year — call it from now until June — to really experiment and try different things," Chris McCarthy, who oversees Comedy Central in his role as president and CEO of Paramount Media Networks, said in a statement. "And then our goal would be to relaunch in the fall."

