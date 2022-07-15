Contestant rushed to hospital after axe injury on kykNET reality show

A contestant on the new kykNET reality show, Plaasjapie , was rushed to the hospital after sustaining an injury with an axe.

Plaasjapie The show's medical team assisted Roch é , who was removed from the show as his injury required stitches.

In the show, novice farmers must try to tackle farming activities with their bare hands for the first time in their lives.

The shocking first episode of the new Afrikaans reality show Plaasjapie on kykNET (DStv 144) saw contestant Kayla removed over medical issues. At the same time, a former Men's Health cover model Roché was rushed to hospital at night after an axe accident.



Kayla (24) from Vereeniging was removed from the show after other contestants remarked that she was not speaking coherently and seemed out of it after apparently mixing up her chronic medication pills.

After a consultation with the on-set medical team, it became clear that Kayla's complications with her meds wasn't going to allow her to continue being a participant in Plaasjapie, and she exited the show.

Later in the episode, former Men's Health cover model Roché (30) from Cape Town physically injured himself on the farm outside Philadelphia in the Swartland.

While a few contestants tried to chop wood next to a campfire at night, Roché saw the axe cut his right foot.

The Plaasjapie medical team rushed in and told Roché his foot would require stitches, after which he was removed and taken to the hospital.

"Over the walkie-talkie, we suddenly heard: 'Medical, medical, go, go go!' Of course, we had a medical team constantly at both of the little 'farms' for both teams of city slickers competing in the show, and those people are fantastic. They sit there all through the day and night with eagle eyes and keep watch over the contestants," Plaasjapie director Nina Swart told Channel24.

"You do get a fright from a director's, producer's, and human perspective. We're in the middle of nowhere and had to rush to a doctor. Productions like Plaasjapie thoroughly plan for medical eventualities, but you do get a fright."

"The medical team who handled it is extremely professional and quick, but my heart did skip a beat. I kept asking over the walkie-talkie as I ran, 'Is he okay?'" Swart said.

"The Plaasjapie contestants are really roughing it out there and are putting their bodies on the line. In that rough way of life living as a farmer, some do get insect bites, thorns and cuts as the show goes on."

Whether Roché also exits Plaasjapie or returns to the reality series, DStv subscribers will find out in the second episode next Thursday.

