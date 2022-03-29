33m ago

Disney+ announces launch date and pricing for South Africa

Oscar Isaac in Moon Knight.
Photo: Disney+ South Africa
  • Disney+ will launch in South Africa on 18 May 2022, a statement announced on Tuesday.
  • South African pricing has also been revealed and will cost R119.00 per month, or R1 190.00 for an annual subscription.
  • South African subscribers will have access to exclusive content from Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, National Geographic and general entertainment from Star.

Disney+, the streaming service from The Walt Disney Company, has confirmed launch dates for the 42 countries and 11 new territories set to launch this winter.

The streaming service will launch in South Africa on 18 May 2022, a statement announced on Tuesday.

South African pricing has also been revealed and will cost R119.00 per month, or R1 190.00 for an annual subscription.

At R119.00 per month, Disney+, entering South Africa behind MultiChoice's Showmax, Netflix SA, Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV+, is cheaper than Netflix's R159.00 per month, but pricier than Showmax's R99 per month and Amazon Prime Video's R87 per month.

The content Disney lovers can expect

Subscribers will have access to Star Wars' The Book of Boba Fett and The Mandalorian from executive producer and writer Jon Favreau. 

In addition, the Marvel Studios series Moon Knight, starring Oscar Isaac as Steven Grant, which sees a mild-mannered gift-shop employee becoming plagued with blackouts and memories of another life, as well as Academy Award-nominated Shang-Chi and the Legend of The Ten Rings starring Simu Liu and Awkwafina, will also be available at launch. 

Subscribers will also be able to enjoy Disney and Pixar's Academy Award-nominated Luca, Walt Disney Animation Studios' Academy Award-winning Encanto – which tells the tale of an extraordinary family called the Madrigals – and Academy Award-winning Cruella starring Emma Stone as the legendary Cruella de Vil. 

In general entertainment, subscribers will also be able to watch titles including The Simpsons, Queens and The Kardashians

From National Geographic, fans will have access to both seasons of The World According To Jeff Goldblum, which sees Jeff take us on an entertaining, insightful and playful ride. 

It was previously reported that the launch of Disney+ in SA in 2022 won't disrupt DStv's Disney channels, with subscribers still having access to the linear version of the Disney Channel or Disney Junior

The sought-after kids' pay-TV channels will remain on DStv for another two years, as Multichoice's agreement with Disney runs until 2024.

Source: Disney+ South Africa

