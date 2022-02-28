DStv says it has 'no editorial control' as RT continues to be broadcast in South Africa

The EU, Canada, and Australia has banned RT from its airwaves.

MultiChoice has said it has "no editorial control over third party channels".

The BCCSA has told News24 it has received three complaints to date over the channel airing in SA.

The EU announced on Sunday that it will ban the Russian state-backed channels RT and Sputnik in an unprecedented move against the Kremlin media machine.



Reuters reported that two Canadian cable operators on Sunday said they would drop RT from their channel line-up in response to Russia's invasion of Ukraine.



In separate statements issued as Canada joined other countries ramping up sanctions on Moscow, shutting its airspace to Russian aircraft, Rogers Communications and BCE Inc's Bell said RT will no longer be available on their systems.



Canadian Heritage Minister Pablo Rodriguez praised Bell for restricting RT, saying Russia has been conducting information warfare across the world. Rogers will replace RT with a broadcast of the Ukrainian flag, he said.



The Russian state-controlled international TV network currently airs in South Africa on DStv 407 and online on DStv Now.



Asked by News24 if "DStv will be taking any action regarding channel 407 being broadcast in South Africa", the South African satellite service owned by MultiChoice said: "We have no editorial control over third party channels".

YouTube takes steps

The Broadcasting Complaints Commission of South Africa (BCCSA) told News24 on Monday that it has received three complaints so far regarding the channel being aired in SA.

Australia’s biggest pay-TV operator Foxtel also removed RT on Sunday as a linear TV channel and from its streaming service. "In view of concern about the situation in Ukraine, the Russia Today channel is currently unavailable on Foxtel and Flash," Foxtel said in a statement.

YouTube also blocked RT from generating any advertising revenue from any of its content placed on Google’s video streaming service.



"In light of extraordinary circumstances in Ukraine, we're taking a number of actions," Michael Aciman, global communications and public affairs manager at Google, said in a statement.



"We're pausing a number of channels' ability to monetize on YouTube, including several Russian channels affiliated with recent sanctions. We will be significantly limiting recommendations to these channels. And in response to a government request, we've restricted access to RT and a number of other channels in Ukraine."