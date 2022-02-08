DStv's 2022 price increase: Here's what you'll pay from April

DStv has released it's price adjustments for 2022.

The increase sees a 2.7% weighted adjustment across all of DStv's offerings, which will take effect from 1 April.

Premium subscribers will pay 1.21% or R10 more per month, with other increases across packages ranging from R5 (DStv Access) to R20 (Compact).

DStv has released its updated fee schedule for 2022 which sees nominal adjustments on certain subscription packages in South Africa from 1 April.



At 2.7% the weighted adjustment across all of DStv's offerings for 2022 is significantly lower than the projected CPI for the year.

The adjustments follow a period of increased value offerings from DStv, they said in a press statement, in the form of local and international general entertainment and sports content, DStv Internet, and Rewards.

DStv package increases from 1 April 2022: Premium subscribers will pay 1.21% or R10 more per month;

subscribers will pay 1.21% or R10 more per month; Compact Plus subscribers will pay (+1.86% or R10);

subscribers will pay (+1.86% or R10); Compact subscribers will pay (+4.89% or R20);

subscribers will pay (+4.89% or R20); Family subscribers will pay (+4.75% or R14) and

subscribers will pay (+4.75% or R14) and DStv Access subscribers will pay (+4.35% or R5).

Pricing for Easyview, Showmax, Add Movies and BoxOffice will remain unchanged for 2022.

DStv says it has considered the challenges facing South African consumers and tried to absorb as much of the increase of the cost of doing business as possible in order to implement minimal adjustments.

"We realise that customers remain under pressure two years into the Covid-19 pandemic. These adjustments will help us to ensure that South Africans continue to enjoy the best value, and unrivalled access to entertainment, anywhere, anytime, and at the most affordable price," says Nyiko Shiburi, MultiChoice South Africa CEO.

DStv Premium subscribers get Showmax as a value-added service at no additional charge (100% discount) and DStv Compact, Compact Plus, Family and Access subscribers get Showmax at a 50% discount.

DStv has also bolstered its Rewards offering. Subscribers are given access specials, competitions, and customer discounts as well as benefits from BoxOffice, Showmax and other DStv related products and services.

"We are driving the African storytelling agenda by creating locally rooted content with a growing global appeal, developing unique content that resonates with our subscribers. This year subscribers can look forward to more sparkling entertainment and sport like the 2022 FIFA World Cup, the Springboks' incoming and outgoing tours and the Rugby Championship. Customers can also look forward to continued savings thanks to discounts on our DStv Internet bundles," says Shiburi.