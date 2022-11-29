Fasting, ice baths, and dying: Chris Hemsworth tells us 5 amazing things about his new docuseries

News24 lifestyle editor Herman Eloff joins a panel of international journalists to discuss National Geographic's new documentary series, Limitless, with its star Chris Hemsworth.

In a mind-blowing new National Geographic docuseries, Limitless with Chris Hemsworth, life and death meet head-on in a way never explored on screen before.



Directed by Black Swan's Darren Aronofsky and starring Thor's Hemsworth, the six-part series delves into the reality of mortality and the science behind living longer.

The 39-year-old actor explores the effects of stress on the body when he has to walk over the edge of a skyscraper, discovers the benefits of cold plunging when he takes a swim in the Arctic, studies the pros of intermittent fasting when he stops eating for four days, tests his strength by dangling over a canyon, examines the power of his brain by going exploring off the grid, and finally faces his own death in a way that alters his view on life forever.

Aronofsky says he was grateful to have the Australian star join the project. "In many ways, it's like a counter-intuitive idea, because he seems so fit and like someone who wouldn't be thinking about these things. In one of the earlier episodes, Peter [Attia, a Canadian physician known for his medical practice that focuses on the science of longevity] talks about how the perfect time to start thinking about living longer is right now when you are in incredible health."

"It was really interesting to see all of these ideas come out and then to see the science actually supports a lot of these ideas that are floating out there; the fasting, the sauna, some new research on cold plunging, even accepting your own death leads to longevity by lowering the amount of stresses in your life. Seeing it go from science fiction to being really studied and researched was an interesting journey for myself," Aronofsky added.

Here are 5 things Chris Hemsworth had to say about his experiences on Limitless:



1. On handling stress in the first episode at the top of a skyscraper

"I wouldn't say I'm afraid of heights. I'd say I'm not used to walking across a beam hanging off a skyscraper. It was an interesting experience. What made it even more intense was having to articulate how I was feeling in the week, building up to it. I had to talk about my fears and what could go wrong. It was a very unusual experience, and having to articulate how I was feeling and analyse my fears almost amplified the intensity. But I had to put into practice the techniques I learnt, the box breathing, the meditation-type techniques we discussed throughout the episode. I think my heart rate went up to 130, 140 and then got back down to 85, 90 within a few minutes. It was really interesting to be able to do that in real-time and be able to see the results."

2. On cold plunging and going for a dip in the Arctic



"I grew up in Australia at the beach surfing and mostly warm temperatures, so going to the Arctic and swimming in a pair of board shorts was unique and new to me. But cold-water emersion and ice baths are something I, to this day, keep in my arsenal and health and wellness routine. Ross [Edgley, an extreme athlete and sports science author] always talked about smiling in the face of adversity and being comfortable with being uncomfortable and getting familiar with that space we don't inhabit very often. Putting yourself out of your comfort zone has huge benefits in just about any situation."

3. On being himself on-screen instead of a character



"I have a much easier time playing another character and being in front of a camera hiding behind whatever mask than being myself, especially in a documentary series situation where I'm put through a whole bunch of physical, mental, emotional sort of challenges. It was very new to me and part of the attraction to doing it. It was also an opportunity to work with Darren and the discussion around longevity. Also, being comfortable in an uncomfortable environment. The more I challenge myself in any space, I come away from it having learnt something different."

4. On facing his own death in the final episode



"It was a very impactful experience - each episode for different reasons. The acceptance episode meant confronting my own mortality, acting out my own death, and transitioning into that next phase of our existence or non-existence. It was bizarre, unique, and profound. I was asked to question a whole lot of things that I hadn't even thought about before and confront ideas that haven't really ever been in my ether of thinking.

"Ever since I finished the show, I have tried to implement the tips, techniques, and practices taught to me. It was a wonderful sense of gratitude and thanks and living in the moment that I took away from the whole experience. Particularly the last episode. Just the fragility of life and how quickly it can be over and make the most of every moment. Then thinking about all the wonderful things I've been a part of, how fortunate and lucky I am, and grateful. That has stayed with me since the show. People who have seen the episode said they had similar responses to it. That was part of the intention, and I'm happy it landed that way."

5. On what he's taking away from the experience



"A real urgency and a front-footed attack-mode approach to things have gotten me to where I am today. Now it's about finding the balance and going, 'oh, okay, you've arrived at so many places that were distant dreams'. Am I going to appreciate these moments, or am I very quickly going to have something else ahead of me that I'm chasing and miss what's right in front of me?

"I feel like I've been on a treadmill for years, and moments were just flying by, and then I was asked by the death doula what would make a good death, what would your death look like, who would you have around in those last moments, and I realised it's everything I have right now. It's every Sunday afternoon when I have friends and family over, and we're together. It's all perspective. What we have right in front of us at this moment now is the most important thing. It gave me a lightbulb moment of gratitude and awareness, and that's what I keep bringing myself back to. That feeling I had when that realisation kicked in."

READ | Chris Hemsworth taking time off acting after facing mortality in new show Limitless

WATCH THE TRAILER HERE:

Limitless with Chris Hemsworth is now streaming on Disney+ in South Africa.

