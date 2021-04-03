42m ago

Filming of Friends reunion will finally start next week

Herman Eloff
The cast of the hit TV show 'Friends' in 1996.
Photo: Getty Images

The much-anticipated Friends reunion will finally begin filming next week.

The unscripted special has been pushed back numerous times due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

According to Deadline, filming for the HBO Max reunion show will take place in Los Angeles and feature Matthew Perry, Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, David Schwimmer and Matt LeBlanc.

The show will film on the TV hit’s original soundstage, Stage 24, on the Warner Bros. Studio lot in Burbank.

In an interview with the BBC talk show host Graham Norton, David Schwimmer revealed that the special would be unscripted and that the actors won’t necessarily be in character.

He said: "There is one section of it that I don’t want to give away, but we all read something."

(Source: Deadline)

