Here's when and where you can watch the Friends reunion in South Africa

Compiled by Herman Eloff
The cast of Friends. (Photo: HBO Max/Multichoice)
The long-awaited Friends reunion show finally has a home on South African TV.

Friends: The Reunion will air on HBO Max on 27 May in the United States and will be available in South Africa shortly after.

MultiChoice announced early on Tuesday morning that Friends: The Reunion will premiere on M-Net (DStv 101) on Sunday, 30 May at 20:00 and will be available on streaming service Showmax from Monday, 31 May 2021.

Friends stars Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry, and David Schwimmer return to the iconic comedy’s original soundstage, Stage 24, on the Warner Bros. Studio lot in Burbank for a real-life unscripted celebration of the beloved show.  

Friends: The Reunion will feature a variety of special guest appearances, including David Beckham, Justin Bieber, BTS, James Corden, Cindy Crawford, Cara Delevingne, Lady Gaga, Elliott Gould, Kit Harington, Larry Hankin, Mindy Kaling, Thomas Lennon, Christina Pickles, Tom Selleck, James Michael Tyler, Maggie Wheeler, Reese Witherspoon and Malala Yousafzai.

Ben Winston directed the special and executive produced along with Friends executive producers Kevin Bright, Marta Kauffman, and David Crane. The special hails from Warner Bros. Unscripted Television in association with Warner Horizon, Fulwell 73 Productions and Bright/Kauffman/Crane Productions. Aniston, Cox, Kudrow, LeBlanc, Perry, and Schwimmer executive produced the special. Emma Conway, James Longman and Stacey Thomas-Muir co-executive produced.

WATCH THE TRAILER HERE:

Read more on:
tvfriends
