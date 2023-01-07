Here's where to watch Prince Harry's much anticipated interview with Tom Bradby in SA

Prince Harry has flung open the palace doors in a series of shocking revelations.

Leading up to the release of his book, Spare, Harry does two high-profile interviews.

South Africans can watch Harry's ITV News interview on M-Net on 9 January at 19:00.

M-Net on Friday announced it had secured the rights to air Harry's much-anticipated ITV News interview with Tom Bradby.

The interview will air in South Africa on M-Net (DStv 101) on Monday 9 January at 19:00.

According to the statement the 90-minute-long interview was filmed in California where Harry and his family now live. "The Prince goes into unprecedented depth and detail on life in and out of the Royal Family. Speaking to Bradby, who he has known for more than 20 years, he will share his personal story, in his own words," M-Net said.

The British TV interview, as well as an American interview with Anderson Cooper on 60 Minutes, is part of the press coverage leading up to the release of Harry's new memoir, Spare.

Excerpts from the book has already made waves as Harry reveals everything from how he lost his virginity to how many people he killed in Afghanistan.

"This is going to be a historic broadcast. Being in step with global trends and conversations is built into the fabric of MultiChoice, and we are proud to always offer our subscribers monumental broadcasts – such as this one – as they happen,” Nomsa Philiso, CEO of general entertainment at the MultiChoice Group, said in a statement.



The channel director for M-Net channels, Jan du Plessis, added, "This is a colossal media event that’s bound to have many talking. We’re pleased for our viewers to be among the first in the world to see it and look forward to the conversations they will have around it."

In Harry: The Interview, the Duke will talk in-depth on a range of subjects, including his personal relationships, never-before-heard details surrounding the death of his beloved mother, Diana, and a look ahead at his future.

