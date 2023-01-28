How Boity Thulo became one of the most beloved personalities in South Africa

E! VIP is back for a brand-new season to give exclusive insight into the lives and careers of 12 of Africa's most high-profile celebrities.

This Sunday, cameras delve into the life of Boity Thulo.

"Music is the powerful medium that I enjoy the most," Thulo says in the episode.

New episodes air weekly, on Sundays at 20:00 on E! Africa (DStv 124) and this Sunday, cameras delve into the life of Boity Thulo.

Born in Potchefstroom, Thulo studied psychology and criminology at Monash University in Johannesburg but later dropped out. She then signed with a casting agency, leading to her first TV commercial, an ad for Wimpy.



In 2011, the 32-year-old kickstarted her TV career as the YOTV educational show Crib Notes presenter. She's also hosted other various shows including SkyRoom Live, Ridiculousness Africa, Club 808, Zoned, Change Down, and Big Brother Africa.

Thulo then landed a starring role in the TV series Rockville. She appeared for all 4 seasons playing Mpho Bogatsu.

Thulo's film debut was in 2014 when she starred in a comedy short film titled Dear Betty. Two years later, she played the minor role of Marie in Mrs Right Guy.

In 2017, Thulo launched her music career when she took the stage as an opening act for Migos. The actor joined South African musician Nasty C on 21 October 2017 at the TicketPro Dome.

"Music is an incredible, powerful medium. I think it probably was one of the main things that grew my following. The kind of support you garner through music is so different to the way you do in acting and television. Music is the powerful medium that I enjoy the most." -- Boity Thulo says about her music career in E! VIP

In a sneak peek of the episode, Thulo shares more details about recording her first song, Wuz Dat, with Nasty C.



"I went into the studio with him [Nasty C], and we worked on a couple of songs and then Wuz Dat came about," She says. "When I heard that, I thought, 'Okay, this is where I'm comfortable.'"

E! VIP line-up: 29 January: Boity Thulo – South African television personality 5 February: Yvonne Nelson – Ghanaian actor and model 12 February: Gert-Johan Coetzee – South African fashion designer 19 February: Nasty C – South African rapper 26 February: Kate Kamau – Kenyan actor 5 March: Yemi Alade – Nigerian singer 12 March: Mihlali – South African content creator and make-up artist 19 March: Fireboy – Nigerian singer

Watch E! VIP: Boity Thulo on Sunday, 29 January at 20:00 on E! Africa (DStv 124).

