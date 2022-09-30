2h ago

Kim Engelbrecht scores International Emmy nomination for her role in Reyka

Compiled by Herman Eloff
South African actor Kim Engelbrecht has been nominated for an International Emmy for her role in the local drama, Reyka.

Engelbrecht is nominated alongside Celine Buckens from the UK, Leticia Colin from Brazil, and Lou De Laâge from France in the Best Performance by an Actress category.

The show itself is also nominated in the Best Drama Series category, and will compete against Lupin, Narcos: Mexico, and Vigil to take home the coveted statuette.

Reyka tells the story of a flawed but brilliant criminal profiler, Reyka Gama (Kim Engelbrecht). Haunted by her past, she investigates a string of brutal murders committed by a serial killer in the sugar cane fields of KwaZulu-Natal.

Having been abducted as a child by a farmer named Speelman (Iain Glen), Reyka is traumatised by the experience, but this also helps her enter the minds of Africa's most notorious criminals and turn them inside out.

According to a statement released by Showmax on Friday, "Reyka is the first African drama series to be nominated in more than a decade - and only the third ever, after Home Affairs in 2007 and 2008, and Sokhulu and Partners in 2009”.

Engelbrecht recently took home a South African Film and Television Award (SAFTA) for her role in the hit show.

"This nomination means so much more than you could ever imagine," Engelbrecht said in a statement to the press.

She added; "This serves as validation to our entire Reyka team that hard work and commitment does not go unnoticed. Congratulations Team Reyka. I saw a quote this morning: ‘You can get to where you want to go from exactly where you are.’ Thank you to the International Emmys for the incredible nomination. Thank you for the opportunity to share our show with the world. South Africa has so many stories to tell."

The winners will be announced on 21 November at the 50th International Emmy Awards in New York City. 


