M-Net introduces new channels for DStv Easy View subscribers

accreditation
Compiled by Keitumetse Maako
M-Net introduces two new channels for DStv EasyView subscribers.
Photo: M-Net
M-Net is introducing two new channels for its DStv Easy View subscribers.

The channels are Magic Showcase and CineMagic. They launch on 31 October and 14 November, respectively.

According to a press statement, Magic Showcase is an 18-hour channel which showcases all-new locally produced series, specials and documentaries to EasyView subscribers. The content is offered in various languages (hardcore subtitled for non-English content) in different genres – drama, lifestyle, reality, kids programmes, music specials and stand-up comedy.

"Some of the shows on the channel include viewer favourite Our Perfect Wedding, reality TV modern classic Being Bonang, and the award-winning telenovela Legacy," the press statement reads.

CineMagic, also exclusive to EasyView subscribers, showcases locally made African films and independent international titles. The channel is a "celebration of storytelling and the common narrative threads that bind us from all parts of the world". 

It, too, presents content in various languages across different genres.

"As MultiChoice group, we are committed to giving our subscribers, on varying packages, the best there is to offer. We are proud to grow the EasyView content slate, allowing our subscribers on this package to enjoy award-winning and top-tier local shows and movies from across the continent," general entertainment CEO Nomsa Philiso says in the statement. "It's all about giving our audience the best value for their money, and we are committed to continuously increasing what each DStv package has on show."

Director of M-Net channels Jan Du Plessis says adding the new channels "further enhances the subscriber viewing experience".

"We've used the M-Net model in conceptualising and branding the channels – the look and feel are inspired by the mother brand, Novela Magic. We trust that viewers will be pleased with the channels and their offerings once they go live."


