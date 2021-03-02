1h ago

M-Net on Love Island SA fiasco: 'We're working tirelessly to fix things'

Thinus Ferreira
Love Island SA.
Love Island SA.
Photo: M-Net
  • M-Net has released a statement on social media after receiving criticism for the local adaptation of reality show Love Island.
  • The series came under fire for a lack of diversity in casting and a number of production issues picked up by viewers.
  • "We're sorry - we didn't meet our usual standard on both counts. We are working tirelessly to fix things, and to deliver the Magic you deserve," the broadcaster said on Tuesday.

While both M-Net executives and Rapid Blue producers have not spoken to the media two days after a firestorm of criticism engulfed its Love Island SA reality show on Sunday. The pay-TV broadcaster on Tuesday afternoon at 16:00 posted a message on social media finally saying sorry and that they are "working tirelessly to fix things".

M-Net posted its message after the main sponsor of the local adaption, LottoStar, withdrew from the reality TV series that came under severe criticism for its lack of diversity in casting and shockingly bad production values.

"You called us out on the lack of diversity and production quality in our first episode of Love Island SA. We're sorry - we didn't meet our usual standard on both counts. We are working tirelessly to fix things, and to deliver the Magic you deserve," said M-Net in a social media statement that wasn't emailed to media.

Meanwhile, MultiChoice has rebuffed media requests to interview M-Net executives charged with oversight of the show, or Rapid Blue producers making it.

Serious questions remain unanswered by M-Net and Rapid Blue about how the implosion of Love Island SA came about, the casting selection, why it remains unable to fix production issues with the sound, editing, music, voice-over narration, cinematography and why the show is set in a vineyard instead of, like previous UK and French seasons filmed in South Africa, at luxury mansions.

MultiChoice and M-Net haven't made the much-derided debut episode of Love Island SA available on its DStv Catch Up service but added Monday night's second episode - also containing mistakes - on Tuesday morning.

However, by Tuesday afternoon, episode 2 of Love Island SA was also abruptly removed without explanation from DStv Catch Up.

MultiChoice was asked about the episode's removal - likely to do with the fact that it contains LottoStar banners and advertising - and for comment on the ongoing mistakes and technical issues that were present in Monday night's episode as well. 

*This article will be updated once further comment is received.

