M-Net pulls Love Island SA repeats and Love Island SA Unseen Bits

M-Net has pulled Love Island SA repeat episodes and Sunday night's Love Island SA Unseen Bits from the schedule.



The scaling back of Love Island SA episodes comes after the reality TV show came under fire for its lack of diversity and a number of technical issues.

LottoStar has since withdrawn as the main sponsor of M-Net's reality dating show.

LottoStar has sincewithdrawn as the main sponsor of M-Net's reality dating show.

The episodes were subsequently removed from DStv Catch Up, with insiders saying the crew is in a "flat spin" and feel as if they're "living through a nightmare."

On Friday, M-Net removed all repeat episodes of Love Island SA and the Saturday omnibus from 22:00 to 4:30.

Sunday Night's Love Island SA Unseen Bits scheduled for 21:55 has also been removed from the line-up, ahead of its debut, and replaced with a movie.

Globally people have accessed Love Island SA through pirate viewing on the internet, including the debut episode that can be watched in pristine 1080p high-definition clarity.

M-Net, MultiChoice and Aprio have declined to comment on media enquiry. Following several attempts for comment, Joanne Botha at Aprio told Channel24: "Please refer to the channel's social media pages".

On Tuesday, M-Net issues a statement on social media, not released to the media, which said: "We are working tirelessly to fix things".

