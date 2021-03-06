56m ago

add bookmark

M-Net pulls Love Island SA repeats and Love Island SA Unseen Bits

Thinus Ferreira
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
A scene in Love Island SA.
A scene in Love Island SA.
Photo: Twitter/LoveIsland_SA
  • M-Net has pulled Love Island SA repeat episodes and Sunday night's Love Island SA Unseen Bits from the schedule. 
  • The scaling back of Love Island SA episodes comes after the reality TV show came under fire for its lack of diversity and a number of technical issues.
  • LottoStar has since withdrawn as the main sponsor of M-Net's reality dating show.

M-Net has pulled Love Island SA repeat episodes and Sunday night's Love Island SA Unseen Bits from the schedule. 

The scaling back of Love Island SA episodes comes after the reality TV show came under fire for its lack of diversity and a number of technical issues. LottoStar has sincewithdrawn as the main sponsor of M-Net's reality dating show.

The episodes were subsequently removed from DStv Catch Up, with insiders saying the crew is in a "flat spin" and feel as if they're "living through a nightmare."

On Friday, M-Net removed all repeat episodes of Love Island SA and the Saturday omnibus from 22:00 to 4:30. 

Sunday Night's Love Island SA Unseen Bits scheduled for 21:55 has also been removed from the line-up, ahead of its debut, and replaced with a movie. 

Globally people have accessed Love Island SA through pirate viewing on the internet, including the debut episode that can be watched in pristine 1080p high-definition clarity.

M-Net, MultiChoice and Aprio have declined to comment on media enquiry. Following several attempts for comment, Joanne Botha at Aprio told Channel24: "Please refer to the channel's social media pages". 

On Tuesday, M-Net issues a statement on social media, not released to the media, which said: "We are working tirelessly to fix things".

ALSO READ | Parodies, memes and a 'Love Island SA Needs Help' plea as technical issues continue to plague show


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Related Links
Top 10 best The Crown episodes so far
Ginny & Georgia actor Antonia Gentry thanks fans for support amid Taylor Swift backlash
Love Island SA pirated around the world
Read more on:
love island satv
For subscribers
forsubscribers
Nomzamo Mbatha dishes on Coming 2 America

05 Mar 2021

Nomzamo Mbatha dishes on Coming 2 America
forsubscribers
From selling drugs to selling out shows

04 Mar 2021

From selling drugs to selling out shows
forsubscribers
A haunting in the Eastern Cape

03 Mar

A haunting in the Eastern Cape
forsubscribers
Jonathan Boynton-Lee is back on TV

02 Mar 2021

Jonathan Boynton-Lee is back on TV
Read more here
Showmax
Party of Five has a whole new look»

05 Mar

Party of Five has a whole new look»
Nature can't exist without suffering in Droogte»

05 Mar

Nature can't exist without suffering in Droogte»
Pay for 1 month of Showmax and get 2 more on us»

05 Mar

Pay for 1 month of Showmax and get 2 more on us»
Gladys suffers a devastating loss in Gomora»

03 Mar

Gladys suffers a devastating loss in Gomora»
See more from Showmax
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21056.1) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo