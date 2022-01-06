M-Net's true crime docuseries Strangers You Know back for season 2

The South African true-crime docuseries Strangers You Know returns to M-Net for a second season on Sunday.

The series will explore the murders of Anene Booysen, Jayde Panayiotou, the Van Breda family, and Karabo Mokoena - who was murdered by someone they knew.

"In a country such as ours, where violence especially against women, is so rife, these are some of the stories that need to be told," said M-Net.





The blood-curling episodes will unpack the horrific details of the murders of Anene Booysen, Jayde Panayiotou, the Van Breda family, and Karabo Mokoena.

WATCH THE SEASON 2 TRAILER HERE:

Produced by Combined Artistic Productions, also responsible for M-Net's weekly Sunday investigative magazine show Carte Blanche, the second season of Strangers You Know will once again go deeper in exploring the macabre circumstances around some of the most sensational murders in South Africa.



In the second season's four new episodes, viewers will be able to watch insightful and emotional interviews from the friends and families at the heart of the story and the analysis of the lead investigators, forensic pathologists, and prosecutors involved in each case.

The first season of Strangers You Know is now available on DStv Catch Up, with the new second season examining the deceit and betrayal which led to these gut-wrenching crimes which gripped the nation.

"In a country such as ours, where violence especially against women, is so rife, these are some of the stories that need to be told." -- Chwayitisa Futshane, creator, producer and executive producer of Strangers You Know.

"In the second season the series really gets to grips with some of these crimes and if nothing else, our viewers will be reminded that sometimes the most brutal killers, are the strangers we know."

M-Net supplied a log sheet with episode synopses of the four new episodes:

Karabo Mokoena | Sunday 9 January

Karabo Mokoena thought she had found the man of her dreams when she started dating Forex trader Sandile Mantsoe. He appeared to be successful, intelligent and grounded in his spirituality. But when Karabo goes missing, her friends and family try to track her down at the last place she was seen. It soon becomes evident that Sandile is not the Prince Charming Karabo had first envisioned.

Jayde Panayiotou | Sunday 16 January

In Gqebera circles, Jayde and Christopher were a match made in heaven. Jayde was a fun, well-loved teacher, and Christopher was the businessman with a plan. But their lives are ripped apart when Jayde's body is found in a field outside of town. While Christopher and his family mourn their profound loss, police set up a sting operation, and a shocking discovery is made.

Anene Booysen | Sunday 23 January

A despicable act of savagery ends the life of Bredasdorp teenager Anene Booysen. After the 17-year-old is found beaten and almost naked on a construction site by a security guard, the public is baying for blood. With her dying words, Anene whispers the name of her killer to her mother. What appears to be an open-and-shut case actually raises more questions about the police investigation and, most importantly, whether the right man is in prison.

Henri van Breda | Sunday 30 January

South Africans were shaken when the picture-perfect Van Breda family were brutally attacked in their Stellenbosch home by an axe-wielding intruder. While the massacre grabbed international headlines, the police started paying close attention to someone inside the home. The police slowly piece together the events of that day, and a heart-breaking betrayal is revealed.