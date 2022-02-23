MultiChoice cracks down on password-sharing, limits DStv streaming to one device

In an attempt to crack down on password-sharing and pirate-viewing, MultiChoice will limit DStv video streaming to one device at a time.

The changes, which has angered DStv subscribers, will come into effect from 22 March.

Multichoice said the decision "will not limit the number of people using a login, however, we are limiting (to one) the number of people who can stream at the same time".

From 22 March MultiChoice will no longer allow a DStv subscriber to stream DStv Catch Up content - either library content or a linear TV channel as a live stream – on more than one device at the same time.

"Password sharing and piracy are challenges for streaming providers globally," MultiChoice says.

"As part of our ongoing efforts to counteract password sharing and piracy, while continuing to bring you the best viewing experience, we will be introducing measures to limit concurrent streaming. From 22 March 2022 customers will be limited to streaming DStv on one device at a time. They will still be able to watch previously downloaded content on a second device."

MultiChoice says the change is being made to all DStv subscriptions across Africa but that "only customers making use of more than one concurrent stream will be directly affected by the change."

If for instance someone in a household is watching live streaming of a linear TV channel, someone else in the household won't be able to watch an episode of a series on another device or do binge-watching.

MultiChoice says that offline viewing is not impacted by this change and that the number of devices a DStv subscriber can have registered for streaming does not change with up to 4 registered devices that are allowed.

Showmax subscribers are not impacted and the change only applies when streaming DStv.

DStv subscribers react

South Africans responded with anger over DStv's new streaming limit decision, as public outrage kept building through Tuesday night and continuing into Wednesday morning.

People said they're ready to cut the cord and cancel on DStv, wondering why MultiChoice isn't able to create a DStv streaming "family plan" to allow more than one member of a family to watch DStv online at the same time in the same way Netflix, Amazon Prime Video or other streaming services do.

A family living in the same house and paying and making use of the same DStv account – some with more than one DStv decoder – will no longer be able to watch a live rugby match on a SuperSport channel in one room on one device, while children or another adult watch a kids show or a local drama series or soap on another device on another DStv channel.

American and British pay-TV operators like Comcast and Sky are not limiting their pay-TV subscribers to just one live stream, and neither are global video streaming services.

DStv subscribers described MultiChoice's move as "dumb" and "not smart".

Many said that they can't wait for the Disney+ streamer to launch from around June this year, and others said they've already ended their DStv subscriptions and have switched to making use of just streaming services like Netflix SA.

Channel24 has reached out to Multichoice for further comment.