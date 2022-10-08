Multichoice launches DStv fibre internet for uncapped streaming via TV box

DStv has launched internet via fibre which will give customers an uncapped fibre connection.

MultiChoice has expanded DStv internet to include uncapped fibre. This means South African viewers can now watch DStv, and other entertainment, via a fibre connection on the newly launched DStv Streama.

In a statement released to the media on Friday afternoon, DStv said it would be "bringing connectivity to South African homes".

"DStv internet via fibre gives customers an uncapped fibre connection, access to more streaming, and more entertainment," the statement read.

The DStv Streama will "deliver content from DStv and other streaming services through a reliable internet connection, turning compatible devices into smart TVs and granting users access to a bigger world of entertainment."

DStv Streama supports various apps, like Netflix, Showmax, Prime Video, and YouTube. My Broadband reported on Friday that Disney+ was not yet available on the TV box at launch. A spokesperson for MultiChoice told the publication that the app would be added "as soon as possible".

DStv internet via fibre currently houses two products:



First bundle

At R699 for a fixed 24-month contract, the first fibre bundle offers 25Mbps/10Mbps uncapped fibre and a router, with a DStv Streama TV box, and a DStv Compact subscription.

Second bundle

At R999 for a fixed 24-month contract, the second fibre bundle also offers 25Mbps/10Mbps uncapped fibre and a router, a DStv Streama TV box, and DStv Premium subscription.

Customers who supply their own decoder get satellite TV included at the same price. New customers can access DStv internet via fibre by visiting the DStv website and following the three-step process.

