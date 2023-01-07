Netflix's mysterious and spooky Wednesday series will return for season 2

TV SHOW: Wednesday



Netflix on Friday announced that its brand-new hit show, Wednesday, will return for a second season.

It comes as no surprise after it was revealed that the spooky series has grown to become the streaming giant's third title to cross 1 billion hours viewed within one month.

According to Variety only Squid Game and Stranger Things Season 4 have done the same to date.

Starring Jenna Ortega in the lead role, the Tim Burton Addams Family spin-off not only drew the crowds, but also impressed critics.

Netflix made the announcement on social media with a video of Wednesday saying; "Over the past few weeks I've been hunted, haunted, and mimicked millions of times across the internet. It's been pure torture. Thank you."

Along with its streaming success, Wednesday has also become a global phenomenon after one if its dancing scenes became an internet sensation copied all over the world.

The announcement video continues, "More misery is coming. The global phenomenon will return for season two."



But in true Wednesday style, she's not letting the success go to her head as the video ends with her saying, "Honestly, I wish I cared a little more".

No new release date has been announced yet.

