1h ago

add bookmark

Netflix's mysterious and spooky Wednesday series will return for season 2

accreditation
Compiled by Herman Eloff
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article

TV SHOW: Wednesday

Netflix on Friday announced that its brand-new hit show, Wednesday, will return for a second season. 

It comes as no surprise after it was revealed that the spooky series has grown to become the streaming giant's third title to cross 1 billion hours viewed within one month. 

According to Variety only Squid Game and Stranger Things Season 4 have done the same to date. 

Starring Jenna Ortega in the lead role, the Tim Burton Addams Family spin-off not only drew the crowds, but also impressed critics. 

Netflix made the announcement on social media with a video of Wednesday saying; "Over the past few weeks I've been hunted, haunted, and mimicked millions of times across the internet. It's been pure torture. Thank you."

Along with its streaming success, Wednesday has also become a global phenomenon after one if its dancing scenes became an internet sensation copied all over the world.  

Wednesday. Jenna Ortega as Wednesday Addams in epi
Jenna Ortega as Wednesday Addams in Wednesday. (Photo: Courtesy of Netflix)

The announcement video continues, "More misery is coming. The global phenomenon will return  for season two."

But in true Wednesday style, she's not letting the success go to her head as the video ends with her saying, "Honestly, I wish I cared a little more". 

No new release date has been announced yet. 

REVIEW | Tim Burton brings family-friendly macabre fun to Netflix's Wednesday 


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
jenna ortegaserieswednesdaytv
For subscribers
Trevor Noah's year in review

29 Dec 2022

Trevor Noah's year in review
Thuso Mbedu's year of success

29 Dec 2022

Thuso Mbedu's year of success
Our top 20 best albums of 2022

23 Dec 2022

Our top 20 best albums of 2022
OPINION | The tabloids destroyed Harry and Meghan

23 Dec 2022

OPINION | The tabloids destroyed Harry and Meghan
Read more here
Showmax
What the actual ... ?! New episodes of Tali's Joburg Diary weekly»

03 Jan

What the actual ... ?! New episodes of Tali's Joburg Diary weekly»
The mystery deepens in crime drama Donkerbos»

27 Dec 2022

The mystery deepens in crime drama Donkerbos»
Binge The House of the Dragon, now streaming on Showmax»

03 Jan

Binge The House of the Dragon, now streaming on Showmax»
Sign up to Showmax and get 14 days free»

03 Jan

Sign up to Showmax and get 14 days free»
See more from Showmax
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2023 (3.0.22342.6) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo