New National Geographic documentary series follows real-life heroes

National Geographic Presents: Impact with Gal Gadot, a compelling new documentary that follows the powerful stories of resilient young women around the globe who overcome obstacles and do extraordinary things.

The documentary will premiere on National Geographic (DStv 181, Starsat 220) on Saturday 27 June 2021 at 21:00 (CAT). As an introduction to this moving and heartening special and the featured women, a six-part short-form series is available on YouTube.

The six brave women featured in the series include a 19-year-old college student in Puerto Rico who, after Hurricane Maria devastated the island, is on a mission to ensure that every person struggling has access to clean and safe water; a trauma therapist in Half Moon Bay, California, who lost her twin sister to Covid-19 and is turning her grief to impact by healing women through surf therapy.

A formally homeless transwoman in Memphis, Tennessee, who is building houses for other transgender women in need of homes; a ballerina in the most dangerous area of Brazil, who has created a community that lifts young girls towards a better future through dance.

There is also a figure skater who has broken barriers in her sport and dedicates her life to coaching and empowering young girls of colour on and off the ice; and the first female chief of a coastal southern Louisiana tribe, who is expected to be among the first climate refugees in the United States, as she impacts the legacy of her ancestors, the lives of her community today and the future of her people.

"These are important, powerful stories of brave women demonstrating compassion, humanity, and resilience that deserve to be told and celebrated," said Gal.

"I feel it is both my honour and duty to give these remarkable women from around the world a platform to showcase the work they are doing in the face of overwhelming hardships. More than ever, we need to see the good that is being done by everyday people in extraordinary circumstances. I am a big believer in the ripple effect, and with this project, we aim to create a community for people who want to help others. I am proud to have the opportunity to help amplify their voices, and I hope viewers are left as inspired and empowered as I am."