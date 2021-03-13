1h ago

Oprah’s sit-down with Harry and Meghan draws in over 170 000 viewers in SA

Thinus Ferreira
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle speak to Oprah Winfrey.
Photo: Harpo Productions/Joe Pugliese via Getty Im
  • Oprah Winfrey's explosive interview with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle drew in 176 104 viewers in South Africa during it's broadcast on Monday night.
  • The 2-hour special, internationally distributed by ViacomCBS Global Distribution, was made available not only to DStv Premium subscribers but also DStv Compact Plus and DStv Compact subscribers.
  • The TV special, fully titled CBS Presents Oprah with Meghan and Harry, will again be available to all three tiers of DStv subscribers during its rebroadcast on Saturday 13 March at 16:00.

The special lured in 21.3 million viewers over three days in the United States on CBS, according to Nielsen and has also surpassed 61 million viewers around the world, CBS said in a ratings press release on Friday.

In the United Kingdom, Oprah's interview with The Duke and Duchess of Sussex pulled 11.3 million viewers on ITV, and in Australia, the headline-grabbing special had 1.78 million viewers on Network Ten.

South Africa's 176 104 viewers, according to data requested and supplied by the Broadcast Research Council of South Africa (BRCSA), are those who watched the special live and viewing-on-same-day-as-live (VOSDAL) viewers and doesn't include people who viewed it during its broadcast on DStv online.

A ratings breakout for the rest of Africa isn't available since several African countries either don't have, or don't have accurate, TV ratings measurement systems. But the special that MultiChoice broadcasted across sub-Saharan Africa on DStv in other major markets besides South Africa, like Nigeria and Kenya, pulled a combined viewership of close to a million viewers.

M-Net told Channel24 that CBS Presents Oprah with Meghan and Harry "reached close to a million viewers across the African continent", but the Randburg-based pay-TV broadcaster didn't provide a specific ratings number or tally methodology.

Since Harpo Productions holds the streaming licensing rights to the interview special, it isn't available on DStv Catch Up and has also not been available on any American streaming services.

