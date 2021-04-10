1h ago

Over 3.82 million tuned in for Noxolo Grootboom's TV news goodbye

Thinus Ferreira
Legendary news anchor Noxolo Grootboom.
Legendary news anchor Noxolo Grootboom.
Photo: Themba Makofane/Gallo Images/Daily Sun
  • Noxolo Grootboom's TV news reading swansong drew a massive 3.82 million viewers.
  • 1 out of every 3 TV sets on during the 19:00 timeslot, were tuned to watch her and SABC1.
  • Her final news bulletin was also the 7th most-watched programme for March in South Africa.

It was a more than fitting TV farewell for Noxolo Grootboom, whose TV news reading swansong drew a massive 3.82 million viewers on the evening of 30 March.

Noxolo retired after a career-spanning 37 years at the South African public broadcaster that went through a restructuring and retrenchment process in which 621 staffers lost their jobs at the end of March.

The beloved and highly-respected SABC News personality – who became famous for her isiXhosa bulletin sign-off closer, "Ndinithanda nonke emakhaya" that can loosely be translated as "I love you all at home" – bid farewell to a very large TV audience, with 3 823 686 viewers who tuned in to the 19:00 isiXhosa TV news bulletin on SABC1.

The 3.82 million viewers represent 9.88 ARs, with a 33 share. It means that 1 out of every 3 TV sets that were on during the 19:00 timeslot, were tuned to watch her and SABC1.

For even more context to her ratings smash swansong, her final TV news bulletin was the 7th most-watched programme for March 2021 in all of South African television and the 4th most-watched show for March on all of SABC1.

Only Uzalo (8.14 million) and Generations - The Legacy (6.45 million) on SABC1, followed by Scandal! (5.22 million) on e.tv, Skeem Saam (4.83 million) on SABC1, and Imbewu (3.92 million) and Rhythm City (3.86 million) both on e.tv, drew more viewers than the verteran news reader's final TV news bulletin during the month.

