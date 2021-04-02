9m ago

Lady Whistledown announces: Regé-Jean Page won't be returning for Bridgerton's second season

Herman Eloff
Regé-Jean Page as Simon Bassett, Duke of Hastings in Bridgerton.
Photo: Liam Daniel/Netflix

It's with great disappointment that we have to announce that Regé-Jean Page, the Duke of Hastings, won't be returning for a second season of Shondaland’s hit Netflix series, Bridgerton

Lady Whistledown made the announcement herself on social media.

"While all eyes turn to Lord Anthony Bridgerton's quest to find a Viscountess, we bid adieu to Regé-Jean Page, who so triumphantly played the Duke of Hastings. We'll miss Simon's presence onscreen, but he will always be part of Bridgerton family. 

"Daphne will remain a devoted wife and sister, helping her brother navigate the upcoming social season and what it has to offer - more intrigue and romance than many readers may be able to bear."

According to a report by Deadline, Regé-Jean Page "had only been contracted for one season, and the plan was always for him to only do Season 1, based on the first Bridgerton book, The Duke And I, sources said. His character will be referenced going forward though he won’t appear".

Bridgerton, which has an 89% rating on Rotten Tomatoes, is period drama series created by Chris Van Dusen and produced by Shonda Rhimes. It is based on Julia Quinn's novels set in the competitive world of Regency era London's ton during the season, when debutantes are presented at court.

ALSO READ: The 10 most romantic moments on Bridgerton

SEE THE ANNOUNCEMENT HERE:


