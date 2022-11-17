SABC launches new streaming service SABC+ in time for the soccer world cup

SABC has launched its long-anticipated streaming platform, SABC+.

The public broadcaster has partnered with Hisense and will be launched in time to stream the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™ for free.

The SABC + streaming app will also include 19 radio stations, 3 free-to-air television channels, the SABC Sports Channel and the SABC's 24-hour news channel.

The South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) has launched its long-anticipated OTT platform, SABC+.

Africa's leading public broadcaster has partnered with the global consumer electronics and home appliances market leader, Hisense. Together, they will distribute the SABC + app through the Hisense home screens of Smart TVs and mobile devices in time for the start of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™ on 20 November.



The two powerhouses will bring 29 matches of the FIFA World Cup and the official FIFA World Cup Daily, by Hisense show, for free.

In addition to streaming the sporting event, the SABC + streaming app will provide the best that the SABC has to offer, including 19 radio stations and 3 free-to-air television channels, SABC 1, SABC 2, SABC 3, as well as the SABC Sports Channel and the SABC's 24-hour news channel.

The app will also feature a variety of local and international content to extend the Corporation's mission to inform, educate and entertain citizens.

The SABC's Group Chief Executive Officer (GCEO), Mr Madoda Mxakwe, said in a statement:

"As we forge ahead with our digital and streaming strategies, it is essential for the public broadcaster to partner with a company such as Hisense to enable us to fulfil our public mandate while utilising innovative ways to provide cutting-edge content to the public."

Mxakwe added that the SABC+ app also shows exponential growth towards enhancing revenue and building "a strong foundation for future financial sustainability of the SABC".



"We are excited to team up with SABC in a joint effort to bring a better quality of life to local fans," said Vivi Liu, the CEO of Hisense South Africa.

"Hisense has been pursuing scientific and technological innovation and bringing happiness to millions of families. We believe that through this partnership, we can create the best possible viewing experience at home for football fans to allow them to focus on enjoying every moment of a FIFA World Cup match. Powered by the VIDAA smart TV operating system, Hisense is dedicated to bringing more of the best video streaming content to its big screens."



