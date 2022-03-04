SABC proposes new media levy to replace TV licence regime

The SABC wants to replace the TV licence fee system with a "media levy".

The proposed levy will apply to all households and businesses.

In 2021 only 2.2 million out of 10.3 million SABC TV licence holders, that the broadcaster is aware of, paid the annual fee.

The South African public broadcaster is pushing ahead to get the SABC TV licence fee system scrapped and replaced by a compulsory new tax in the form of a so-called "media levy" that will have to be paid by all households and businesses.

In 2021 just 21% – only 2.2 million out of 10.3 million SABC TV licence holders that the broadcaster is aware of – paid their annual TV licence during the 2020/2021 financial year.

The new TV tax for the SABC will be based on whether a South African has access to SABC content, irrespective of device.

The SABC appeared before Parliament's standing committee on public accounts (SCOPA) on Wednesday to brief the committee on the broadcaster's irregular expenditure and finances.

SABC chairperson Bongumusa Makhathini said the plan is "the replacement of the current TV licence regime with what we call a public media levy which also has a component where the major subscription players can also assist with the collection of that public media levy".

"That's very important because it's still one of our major streams of revenue at the SABC, the first one, of course, being commercial activities – sponsorship, advertising and then immediately after that is the SABC TV licence which we want to change to be a public media levy".

The SABC also wants to further change the so-called "must-carry" regulations that determine carriage of its TV channels on pay-TV services like MultiChoice's DStv and others.

"We want those regulation changes for the SABC to benefit from its content fully".

"Because of our very high cost structure, signal distribution cost is still one of the major costs faced by the SABC, and we are currently in talks with Sentech to have the tariff that Sentech charges reviewed," Makhathini said.

SABC: No further bailouts

When asked by the committee whether the SABC can rule out any further bailouts for the public broadcaster, Makhathini said, "I can confirm that there is no possibility of the SABC coming back for a bailout".

"I can assure you that there will be no need for another bailout for the SABC."