The Crown set robbed of over $200 000 in antique props

accreditation
Compiled by Bronwyn McKay
Imelda Staunton in The Crown.
Photo: Alex Bailey/Netflix
  • Over $200 000 (R 3 million) worth of props were stolen from the set of The Crown.
  • a South Yorkshire Police Department spokesperson confirmed that the theft took place as the crew filmed scenes for season five nearby.
  • Fortunately,  the robbery has not affected the production of the penultimate season of the hit royal drama.

Over $200 000 (R 3 million) worth of props were stolen from the set of The Crown.

According to E! News, a South Yorkshire Police Department spokesperson confirmed that the theft took place Wednesday, 16 February at around 16:30, as the crew filmed scenes for season five nearby.

"It is reported that three vehicles containing props used in film and TV were broken into and a number of items taken," the spokesperson said. "Officers investigated the incident, but all existing lines of enquiry have now been exhausted."

While all enquiries have been exhausted, the spokesperson noted that should any of the stolen items pop up anywhere, they would resume the investigation.

However, fans of the show need not worry, as the robbery has not affected the production of the penultimate season of the hit royal drama, Netflix has said.

"We can confirm the antiques have been stolen, and we hope that they are found and returned safely," a Netflix spokesperson said in a statement to E! News. "Replacements will be sourced. There is no expectation that filming will be held up."

Filming for the fifth season wrapped in December 2021 due to positive Covid-19 cases on set. Production resumed in January, with the show scheduled to be released in November.

Imelda Staunton will play Queen Elizabeth in seasons five and six; Jonathan Pryce joins her as Prince Philip, Lesley Manville as Princess Margaret, Elizabeth Debicki as Princess Diana, and Dominic West as Prince Charles.

