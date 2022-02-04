The Masked Singer drama: Judges walk off in protest following big reveal

Judges Ken Jeong and Robin Thicke reportedly walked off the set of The Masked Singer recently after Rudy Giuliani was unmasked.

The first episode of season 7 of the hit show was taped last week, and saw the two judges – they're joined this season by Nicole Scherzinger and Jenny McCarthy once again – protest the politician's participation in the show, Deadline reports.

In 2020, Republican politician Sarah Palin was unveiled as The Bear, and the show received a similarly polarising response, reports The Guardian.

Rudy Giuliani, the former mayor of New York City, is a controversial figure, to say the least. Criticised for serving on Donald Trump's personal legal team, he's battled allegations of corruption, profiteering and violating lobbying laws as a central figure in the Trump–Ukraine scandal.

He also backed the claim that the 2020 presidential election was stolen from the Republican candidate and attempted to overturn the election results.

Fox has yet to comment on the big reveal.