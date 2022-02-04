4h ago

add bookmark

The Masked Singer drama: Judges walk off in protest following big reveal

accreditation
Bashiera Parker (@bparks_)
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Robin Thicke, Jenny McCarthy, Ken Jeong and Nicole Scherzinger on the set of The Masked Singer.
Robin Thicke, Jenny McCarthy, Ken Jeong and Nicole Scherzinger on the set of The Masked Singer.
Photo: FOX via Getty Images

Judges Ken Jeong and Robin Thicke reportedly walked off the set of The Masked Singer recently after Rudy Giuliani was unmasked. 

The first episode of season 7 of the hit show was taped last week, and saw the two judges – they're joined this season by Nicole Scherzinger and Jenny McCarthy once again – protest the politician's participation in the show, Deadline reports.  

In 2020, Republican politician Sarah Palin was unveiled as The Bear, and the show received a similarly polarising response, reports The Guardian.

Rudy Giuliani, the former mayor of New York City, is a controversial figure, to say the least. Criticised for serving on Donald Trump's personal legal team, he's battled allegations of corruption, profiteering and violating lobbying laws as a central figure in the Trump–Ukraine scandal.

He also backed the claim that the 2020 presidential election was stolen from the Republican candidate and attempted to overturn the election results. 

Fox has yet to comment on the big reveal.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
ken jeongrobin thicketvthe masked singer
For subscribers
Ever heard of Beyoncé the horse fly?

1h ago

Ever heard of Beyoncé the horse fly?
The scandals rocking the Spanish royal family

03 Feb

The scandals rocking the Spanish royal family
3 beauty pageant tragedies that shocked the world

02 Feb

3 beauty pageant tragedies that shocked the world
Talking mummies with an archaeologist

01 Feb

Talking mummies with an archaeologist
Read more here
Showmax
Stream the latest episode of The Real Housewives of Durban S2»

1h ago

Stream the latest episode of The Real Housewives of Durban S2»
The revolution will not be stopped in Judas and the Black Messiah»

1h ago

The revolution will not be stopped in Judas and the Black Messiah»
Subscribe to Showmax and get 14 days free»

1h ago

Subscribe to Showmax and get 14 days free»
Take her home and take your chances in Promising Young Woman»

02 Feb

Take her home and take your chances in Promising Young Woman»
See more from Showmax
© 2022 (2.0.22018.19) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo