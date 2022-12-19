4h ago

'There's a vacuum': How to Ruin Christmas cast remembers Busi Lurayi, says they have become a family

accreditation
Keitumetse Maako
(L to R) Sandile Mahlangu as Sbu Twala, Succulent, Desmond Dube as Uncle Shadrack, Saint Seseli as Vusi Twala, Clementine Mosimane as Dineo Sello, Charmaine Mtinta as Valencia Twala, Motlatsi Mafatshe as Themba Twala, Trevor Gumbi as Siya Twala, Thando Thabethe as Beauty Sello, Swankie Mafoko as Lydia Twala, Rami Chuene as Aunt Grace in How To Ruin Christmas S3.
Photo: Netflix
  • The How to Ruin Christmas cast chat with News24 about returning to set without one of their own, Busi Lurayi. 
  • Her on-screen mother, played by Clementine Mosimane, says Lurayi was not present for script readings. 
  • Lurayi died in July, a month after Netflix announced the return of the popular festive season series. 

Tumi Sello became infamously known as the prodigal daughter of her family in the first two seasons of popular Netflix festive series How to Ruin Christmas. When Busi Lurayi, who played the character, died as production kicked off for the third season earlier this year, her colleagues say the return to set was not the same.

The multi-award-winning actor, whose cause of death was not disclosed, died at her residence in July. She is survived by her daughter.   

READ MORE | 'She was fearful, but she had the courage,' Busi Lurayi celebrated at memorial service

News24 spoke to her on-screen family; mother, Dineo Sello (played by Clementine Mosimane); her younger sister, Beauty (played by Thando Thabethe); and father-in-law Vusi Twala (played by Saint Seseli) at a junket at The Mariott Melrose Arch, Johannesburg ahead of the show's premiere. The cast spoke about returning to set without one of their own and the experience of shooting How to Ruin Christmas: The Baby Shower.

Return to set

"When we went for the reading [script], that's when we discovered Busi is not there," Mosimane said. "But then it's like any other production whereby some characters are in, some characters are out, and some characters come back, some characters do not come back."

"There is a vacuum, you do miss her, but work is work; life continues."

The two actors added that while "there's so much happening" in the third season, it was completely different compared to the previous two.

"It's completely different because every episode has got its own focus," Mosimane said. "It's not like the previous one, like season 2. It's on its own."

Clementine Mosimane as Dineo Sello, Sandile Mahlan
Clementine Mosimane as Dineo Sello, Sandile Mahlangu as Sbu Twala, Thando Thabethe as Beauty Sello in How To Ruin Christmas S3.


'Tumi left' the WhatsApp group

When Netflix released the teaser for the third season in June, fans were not only excited about its return but also left with questions about what drama Tumi would bring to Christmas this season. In the first and second seasons, Tumi found herself taking the blame for the mishaps at the wedding and funeral.

The pair explain that it formed part of marketing purposes. The season kicks off with Tumi in Mauritius with her fiancé Khaya Manqele (played by Yonda Thomas). When her character contemplates her return for Beauty's baby shower, she is told not to worry about coming home.

"It was part of marketing, but unfortunately, she passed on," Seseli said.

Mosimane added that it was "painful". 

More than just a 'bunch of actors'

Speaking about his overall experience working on the production, Seseli said he had made friends who had become family.

Saint Seseli as Vusi Twala, Sandile Mahlangu as Sb
Saint Seseli as Vusi Twala, Sandile Mahlangu as Sbu Twala in How To Ruin Christmas S3.

"Besides the fact that it's such a beautiful franchise, it's the fact that I've made friends who are now family," he said. "We have a WhatsApp group that just does not die; we go to each other's birthdays, and we support each other."

"It's more than just meeting a bunch of actors."

How to Ruin Christmas: The Baby Shower is available to stream on Netflix.


Read more on:
netflixclementine mosimanesaint seselibusi lurayihow to ruin christmastv
