Here’s what you’ll be able to watch on Disney+ in South Africa on launch day

accreditation
Compiled by Herman Eloff
Disney+ content preview. (Image: Supplied/Disney+)
  • Disney+ will launch in South Africa on 18 May.
  • Subscribers will have access to over 1000 films, 1500 series, and 200 Originals. 
  • Disney+ will include content from Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, National Geographic, and Star.

Disney+ on Thursday announced its full launch day line-up for South Africa. The streaming service will hit the ground running with 1000 films, more than 1500 series, and 200 exclusive Originals. 

Star Wars

Local subscribers will have access to access to Star Wars’ The Book of Boba Fett and both seasons of The Mandalorian from 18 May. Disney+ will also offer the entire Skywalker saga, with Star Wars Episodes 1 through 9 streaming on the service.

Daisy Ridley in 'Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker.
Superheroes

Superhero fans will have access to over 60 Marvel films including Academy Award-nominated Shang-Chi and the Legend of The Ten Rings, Eternals, Avengers: Endgame and Captain Marvel, and over 80 Marvel series including Moon Knight, Loki and WandaVision.

Simu Liu in Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Ri
Animation

Subscribers will also be able to enjoy over 100 titles from Disney and Pixar, including the entire Toy Story franchise, Soul and Academy Award-nominated Luca, and from Walt Disney Animation Studios, Academy Award-winning Encanto which tells the tale of an extraordinary family, the Madrigals, and Academy Award-winning Cruella starring Emma Stone as the legendary Cruella de Vil.

A scene in Encanto
National Geographic

National Geographic documentaries including The Rescue and Free Solo, from Academy Award-winning directors and producers E. Chai Vasarhelyi and Jimmy Chin, will sit alongside popular National Geographic series such as The World According To Jeff Goldblum and Gordon Ramsay: Uncharted.

Alex Honnold free solo climbs El Capitans Freeride
General

In general entertainment, subscribers will also be able to watch titles including the hit original comedy series Only Murders in the Building, limited series Pam and Tommy, The Kardashians, Queens, and mystery thriller Death on the Nile directed by and starring Kenneth Branagh, as well as The Simpsons and back seasons of Grey’s Anatomy, 9-1-1 and Black-ish.

Gal Gadot in Death on The Nile.
Classics

With unprecedented access to Disney’s vault, beloved classics such as Cinderella, Tangled, The Princess and the Frog, and The Little Mermaid, will be available to stream alongside recent blockbusters like Raya and the Last Dragon and Mulan (2020). There will also be hundreds of Disney Channel series, shorts, and specials available to stream, including Miraculous: Tales of Ladybug & Cat Noir and Phineas and Ferb.

Yifei Liu in 'Mulan'.
Costs

Fans can currently register their interest to take advantage of an exclusive introductory offer to subscribe to Disney+ in South Africa for the price of R950. This pre-launch offer for the annual subscription is only available until mid-night 17 May and is equivalent to 12 months for the price of eight. 

Standard pricing at launch is confirmed at R119 per month, or R1190 for an annual subscription.

Disney+ will launch in South Africa in 2022.
Iab Logo