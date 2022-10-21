1h ago

Trevor Noah announces third Netflix special, I Wish You Would

accreditation
Compiled by Leandra Engelbrecht
Trevor Noah has teased his new Netflix comedy special titled I Wish You Would.

This is the comedian's third special to launch on the streaming service following 2017's Afraid of the Dark and 2018's Son of Patricia.

Variety reports that the stand-up was filmed at the Scotiabank Arena in Toronto. According to the synopsis, the 38-year-old will share "revelations about learning to speak German, modern communication and his love for curry".

Noah shared a clip on his Instagram with the caption: "Nov 22. I Wish You Would. On @netflix."

In September, he announced that he would be leaving The Daily Show after seven years to dedicate more time to stand-up comedy. He will make his last appearance on the show on 8 December.

Noah will return to South Africa for several stand-up shows in September 2023.

READ MORE | Trevor Noah adds more shows to SA line-up

