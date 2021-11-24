Unathi Nkayi makes TV return to 1Magic amid swirling controversy

TV and radio personality Unathi Nkayi returns for season 2 of Festive Get-Together in The Life Artois on 1Magic.

The announcement comes after Unathi's abrupt dismissal from Kaya FM 959.

On Tuesday, amid the swirling controversy, GQ's Editor in Chief Molife Kumona said that Unathi would no longer host the 2021 GQ Man of The Year Awards ceremony, taking place on 27 November at Four Seasons Hotel, due to "unforeseen circumstances."

Festive Get-Together in The Life Artois, presented by Stella Artois in partnership with Mzansi Magic, premieres on Wednesday, 1 December at 21:30 on Mzansi Magic (DStv 161). The show will also repeat Sundays at 14:00

In the show, Unathi and Alessandro host high-profile working friends, couples, and families who, in their journeys to success, open up about the struggle to find balance in their busy lives.

This season, guests include power media pals Minnie Dlamini and Melanie Bala; super couple Khuli Chana and Lamiez Holworthy and multi-talented foodie friends Maps Maponyane & J'Something.

This season, Festive Get-Together in The Life Artois will once again host meaningful moments of connection with topics as varied as women breaking boundaries in the media to motherhood and lessons learned on balancing life, love, friendships, and everything in-between.