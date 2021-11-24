28m ago

add bookmark

Unathi Nkayi makes TV return to 1Magic amid swirling controversy

accreditation
Compiled by Graye Morkel
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Unathi Nkayi
Unathi Nkayi
Photo: Supplied by CSA

  • TV and radio personality Unathi Nkayi returns for season 2 of Festive Get-Together in The Life Artois on 1Magic.
  • The announcement comes after Unathi's abrupt dismissal from Kaya FM 959.
  • In the show, Unathi and chef-restaurateur Alessandro Khojane Alessandro host high-profile guests who open up about their struggle to find balance in their busy lives.

Season two of Festive Get-Together in The Life Artois, returns to TV screens on 1 December, hosted by Idols SA judge Unathi Nkayi and chef-restaurateur Alessandro Khojane.

The announcement follows Unathi's abrupt dismissal from Kaya FM 959 and reports of a heated argument between the radio personality and her colleague Sizwe Dhlomo. 

On Tuesday, amid the swirling controversy, GQ's Editor in Chief Molife Kumona said that Unathi would no longer host the 2021 GQ Man of The Year Awards ceremony, taking place on 27 November at Four Seasons Hotel, due to "unforeseen circumstances." 

Festive Get-Together in The Life Artois, presented by Stella Artois in partnership with Mzansi Magic, premieres on Wednesday, 1 December at 21:30 on Mzansi Magic (DStv 161). The show will also repeat Sundays at 14:00

In the show, Unathi and Alessandro host high-profile working friends, couples, and families who, in their journeys to success, open up about the struggle to find balance in their busy lives.

This season, guests include power media pals Minnie Dlamini and Melanie Bala; super couple Khuli Chana and Lamiez Holworthy and multi-talented foodie friends Maps Maponyane & J'Something.

This season, Festive Get-Together in The Life Artois will once again host meaningful moments of connection with topics as varied as women breaking boundaries in the media to motherhood and lessons learned on balancing life, love, friendships, and everything in-between.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
local celebrities
For subscribers
Grammy-nominated Stonebwoy on new music

23 Nov

Grammy-nominated Stonebwoy on new music
Saniyya Sidney on playing Venus Williams

22 Nov

Saniyya Sidney on playing Venus Williams
Demi Singleton on playing Serena Williams

19 Nov

Demi Singleton on playing Serena Williams
Africa's greatest storyteller

18 Nov

Africa's greatest storyteller
Read more here
Showmax
Stream brand-new episodes of The Wife, only on Showmax»

23 Nov

Stream brand-new episodes of The Wife, only on Showmax»
It's almost here, all the drama of the Temptation Island SA Reunion»

23 Nov

It's almost here, all the drama of the Temptation Island SA Reunion»
Subscribe to Showmax and get a 14-day free trial»

19 Nov

Subscribe to Showmax and get a 14-day free trial»
Hlomu and Mqhele smoulder in the latest episodes of Showmax Original The Wife»

19 Nov

Hlomu and Mqhele smoulder in the latest episodes of Showmax Original The Wife»
See more from Showmax
© 2021 (1.1.21315.9) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo