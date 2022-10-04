WATCH | 7 memorable Trevor Noah moments on The Daily Show

Trevor Noah is leaving The Daily Show .

The Daily Show News24 looks at some of his most memorable moments as the show's host.

Some of these memorable moments include Noah sharing details about his family's relationship with the queen and him remembering his late grandmother, Frances.

Following his surprise announcement that he was leaving The Daily Show to dedicate more time to stand-up comedy, News24 looks back at some of the highlights of Trevor Noah's seven-year tenure at the show.



Noah, who moved to the United States in 2011, took over as the show's host from Jon Stewart. He assumed the role in 2015.

TREVOR'S FIRST SHOW



After the premiere of his first show on 28 September 2015, social media was abuzz with positive feedback, with many saying he "nailed it".

Noah got candid about how both women and Americans were approached to host the show but turned the opportunity down, adding that he was grateful to Stewart.



In a September 2015 report by News24, critics praised the multi-award-winning comedian for a successful first show.

NOAH'S GRANNY ADMITS TO NOT WATCHING THE DAILY SHOW



When Noah visited his grandmother, Frances Noah, in a self-deportation edition of the show, she admitted to not watching the show. She said this was due to ongoing loadshedding problems in the country.



His grandmother added that the satellite dish outside was just there for "fun" as there was hardly any electricity.

ZOZIBINI TUNZI VISITS THE DAILY SHOW



After being crowned Miss Universe, in 2019, former Miss South Africa and Universe Zozibini Tunzi was interviewed on The Daily Show. During the interview, Tunzi opened up about negative comments she received when she won Miss South Africa and why she opted to keep her short hair. She also spoke about why she stuck to the cause of gender-based violence.

THE DAILY SHOW BAGS THE MOST PRIMETIME EMMY AWARDS NOMINATIONS



The Daily Show with Trevor Noah received the most nominations, at one time, at the 74th Primetime Emmy Awards since Noah took over the reins when award nominees were announced in July. The show received seven nominations, including the Outstanding Variety Talk Series category.



Sharing the news on social media, Noah thanked the awards for the "incredible honour".

When @thedailyshow gets nominated for 7 Emmys!!! ??????Just wow!! Thank you for the incredible honour @TelevisionAcad! ???? And a big congrats to @thedailyshow team and to Chris McCarthy and the whole Viacom / Comedy Central fam! I told you we work well together! ??????????

NOAH PAYS TRIBUTE TO GRANNY AFTER HER DEATH



Last month, Noah remembered his late grandmother and the teachings she imparted on him during a segment on the show, three months after her death. She died in May, at age 95.



In the segment, he said while he and his family knew they had been saying goodbye to her in the last few years "because she was old", they were still not prepared for the moment. He added that she left an "indelible" mark on The Daily Show.

IDRIS ELBA AND TREVOR NOAH SHARE LOVE FOR SOUTH AFRICA



In a recent appearance on The Daily Show, British actor Idris Elba and Trevor Noah shared their love for South Africa. Elba was on the show to promote his latest film, Beast.

TREVOR NOAH SHARES DETAILS OF GRANNY AND MOM'S RELATIONSHIP WITH QUEEN ELIZABETH



In a recent 'between the scenes' clip shared on The Daily Show's social media, Noah shared details of his mother and grandmother's "strange" relationship with Queen Elizabeth as he spoke about her "complicated" legacy. The monarch died early last month.



In the video, Noah shared details of how his mother always told him, "as long as the queen is alive, your gran will be alive".

"What a strange relationship my gran has with the Queen." #BetweenTheScenes




