WATCH | Harry teases in second trailer for Netflix series: 'No one knows the full truth. We know...'

accreditation
Bashiera Parker (@bparks_)
Prince Harry and Meghan, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex.
Prince Harry and Meghan, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex.
Photo: Courtesy of Prince Harry and Meghan

Netflix has shared the second trailer for The Duke and Duchess of Sussex's new series, Harry & Meghan

The trailer shows the media scutiny the couple, more specifically, Meghan Markle, endured, juxtaposed with clips of what Princess Diana went through while she was a member of the firm. 

"There's a hierarchy in the family," Harry says in the one-minute clip, before adding: "There is leaking, but there is also the planting of stories."

Elsewhere, Meghan says: "I realised, they're never going to protect me," presumably speaking about the firm, as Harry concludes the clip, which sees his wife break down on camera: "No one knows the full truth. We know the full truth."

Part I of Harry & Meghan arrives on the streaming service on 8 December, followed by Part II on 15 December. 

WATCH THE TRAILER HERE: 


