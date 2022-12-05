WATCH | Harry teases in second trailer for Netflix series: 'No one knows the full truth. We know...'

Netflix has shared the second trailer for The Duke and Duchess of Sussex's new series, Harry & Meghan.

The trailer shows the media scutiny the couple, more specifically, Meghan Markle, endured, juxtaposed with clips of what Princess Diana went through while she was a member of the firm.

"There's a hierarchy in the family," Harry says in the one-minute clip, before adding: "There is leaking, but there is also the planting of stories."

Elsewhere, Meghan says: "I realised, they're never going to protect me," presumably speaking about the firm, as Harry concludes the clip, which sees his wife break down on camera: "No one knows the full truth. We know the full truth."

Part I of Harry & Meghan arrives on the streaming service on 8 December, followed by Part II on 15 December.

WATCH THE TRAILER HERE:

