You thought it was over... Anaconda makes a return to e.tv after 8 years!

The 1997 film Anaconda will air on e.tv on Saturday at 20:00.

The movie aired more than 19 times on the channel and was broadcast a final time in 2014.

Despite being aired multiple times on the channel, Anaconda brought in millions of viewers with each broadcast.

Jennifer Lopez will once again do the mambo with a big mamba on Saturday at 20:00 when e.tv once again broadcasts the 1997 film Anaconda.



The schlock-horror film starring Ice Cube, Jon Voight and JLo has been the TV gift that kept on giving, with every broadcast drawing millions of viewers to the channel with every broadcast.

On Thursday, e.tv suddenly announced on social media, by only displaying a film still of Anaconda, that it would once again be the Saturday night movie.

The respawning of Anaconda comes eight years after e.tv promised that it would never be showing Anaconda again with a "final broadcast" of the horror film in June 2014.

Eight years ago, e.tv teased in a TV promo to hype Anaconda's "final" broadcast: "You've seen it once. You've seen it twice. You've seen it eighteen times. It's the movie that just won't die."

Anaconda has been shown much more than 19 times, with multiple same-week repeats across different timeslots, as well as rebroadcasts on e.tv's digital sister channels like eMovies. Similarly, the franchise's sequels like Anaconda: The Hunt for the Blood Orchid never left e.tv, shown annually and multiple times in 2021.

Later on Thursday, e.tv mercilessly started trolling people on social media after South Africans - including various politicians and celebrities - started to complain very vocally about Anaconda and accusing e.tv of constantly rebroadcasting old content.

e.tv didn't respond to a media enquiry made Thursday about Anaconda's return to the channel's schedule.