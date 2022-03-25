SHOW:

Bridgerton S2

WHERE TO WATCH:

Netflix

OUR RATING:

3/5 Stars

WHAT IT'S ABOUT:

The second season follows Lord Anthony Bridgerton, the eldest sibling and Viscount, as he sets out to find a suitable wife. Anthony's search for a debutante who meets his impossible standards seems ill-fitted until Kate and her younger sister Edwina Sharma arrive from India.

WHAT WE THOUGHT:

Adapting a popular novel is always a difficult feat. The producers of Bridgerton season 2 had the challenge of adapting the most beloved book in the series and creating a successor to the popular first season of the show. In doing this, they were faced with a decision to either make a faithful adaptation of the book or do something completely different. They went in the latter direction, with some mixed results.

Bridgerton season one was a cultural phenomenon. Dropping on Christmas Day, it spawned conversations, memes, was nominated for Emmy Awards and made a star of its lead Regé-Jean Page. It is a tough act to follow, and to his credit, creator Chris van Dusen does not even try to replicate it.

This season follows Daphne's older brother Anthony (Jonathan Bailey), who, after the events of last season, decides that he will fulfil his duty to his family and get married. He aims to choose the best possible candidate on the marriage mart that year. Enter the Sharmas, widowed Mary Sharma (Shelley Conn) has returned to England from India to present her two daughters – Kate (Simone Ashley) and Edwina (Charithra Chandran). Edwina is the belle of the ball, while Kate is her gatekeeper deciding who is good enough to court her sister. Anthony immediately sets his eyes on Edwina but finds himself caught in the web of Kate, much to both of their surprises.

This is the main plotline of the season and features these characters in a sort of love triangle, but unlike the first season, these are not the only characters who are centre stage. There is a large subplot about the Featherington family and their struggles with the new heir after the death of the head of the family, which seems to meander in a way that I wanted to fast-forward their scenes.

Anthony's siblings Benedict (Luke Thompson), Colin (Luke Newton) and Eloise (Claudia Jessie) also get their own subplots that have varying results. Benedict is an obvious set-up for his turn to take centre stage in finding love next season; Colin seems even more lost than he did in the first season. Eloise's storyline I found far more compelling than the others. Her quest to find the identity of Lady Whistledown leads down a path where she finds a printer named Theo Sharpe (Calam Lynch), who opens her mind to what else is truly out there besides just the politics of the ton.

But with all these side plots, it truly feels as if Bridgerton is moving away from the romance romp it was in the first season to become more of an ensemble period drama in the lane of Downton Abbey or The Gilded Age. Especially in that, it feels more like a melodrama. Perhaps this is a good thing because it is less like an anthology show. We can truly become invested in the characters, but it also feels like we are robbed of integral moments of the central romance because the show wants to cater to too many characters. What made Bridgerton so special was that it felt different, it felt like you were immersing yourself in a romance novel, and it loses that feeling this season. It feels like every other Jane Austen-inspired period drama.

We see this more clearly in how the main couple, Kate and Anthony, are dealt with. In the books, they have a very clear enemies-to-lovers arc that sees them trapped in a marriage that they both secretly want, which results in some very sexy scenes. However, the show version has Anthony continuing with his courting of Edwina while still harbouring feelings for Kate, which means that the two have a lot of sexually charged almost-kisses, meaningful glances, and meetings in secret. It is slower than the relationship we see in season one and can get frustrating at times to watch, but it is no less hot.

This is due to the dynamic performances of Jonathan Bailey and Simone Ashley, who have amazing chemistry. It almost feels like a waste that we did not get to see more of it. It bleeds off the screen, and just like Anthony whenever Kate is in the room, I felt transfixed by them whenever they were onscreen. I have since re-watched their scenes many times and thought they were perfectly cast, and if the leading roles were played by anyone else, I might not have stuck around.

The biggest theme of this season is duty vs love. Doing what you feel you have to do over what you want to do. Both Kate and Anthony are dealing with their responsibility to their families after the death of their fathers and having to put aside their own desires to do what is best for their families. The symmetry is done well, and this is the reasoning behind many of the more questionable aspects of this plotline.

However, I do think the show had some serious pacing issues. The first six episodes are extremely slow, and then everything is rushed through in the last two episodes. There should have been more of a balance, but I fear that the show wanted to up the ante with the drama so much so that they got lost in their own knots. Once again, the music (the covers of popular songs) and the score was done extremely well, and the cinematography was even better than the first season. It will be interesting to see how the show will move going forward and if they intend to stay as an ensemble drama.

WATCH THE TRAILER HERE: