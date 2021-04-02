NBA viewing guide | Where to watch the games in South Africa this Easter Weekend

Easter Weekend NBA games and where to watch them:

Dallas Mavericks @ New York Knicks – Saturday, 3 April, 01:30 CAT (ESPN 2, DStv 219)

Easter Weekend will be off to an early start when the New York Knicks (24-24) host the Dallas Mavericks (25-21) at 01:30 CAT on Saturday morning. Luka Doncic has been making MVP caliber plays recently and without a doubt is one of the reasons the Mavs have won two in a row and will aim to continue their good fortunes this weekend. Meanwhile, the Knicks are sixth in the East and have had a solid run so far, but time will tell whether their last two losses were just a bump in the road or something to worry about.

Milwaukee Bucks @ Portland Trail Blazers – Saturday, 3 April, 04:00 CAT (ESPN 2, DStv 219)

The Saturday morning double-header will continue with Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks (30-17) taking on Damian Lillard (29-18) and the Portland Trail Blazers. This promises to be a worthy matchup of two MVP candidates – Giannis is fifth on the scoring list (28.3 points per game) and Dame is the second scorer in the league this season with close to 30 points per game in every outing.

Dallas Mavericks @ Washington Wizards – Sunday, 4 April, 01:00 CAT (e.TV, DStv 194)

Easter Sunday will start early with Luka Doncic and the Mavs travelling to Washington DC to take on the Wizards in the early hours of Easter. The Wizards (17-29) have been struggling this year, but will be boosted by Russell Westbrook’s historic performance in the victory against the Indiana Pacers earlier this week - he made 35 points, 14 rebounds and 21 assists, which was the first NBA triple-double to top 35 points and at least 20 assists. For the Mavericks, it will be their first stop after New York.

LA Lakers @ LA Clippers – Sunday, 4 April, 21:30 CAT (ESPN 2, DStv 219)

The Lakers will be without LeBron James and Anthony Davis when they face Kawhi Leonard and the Clippers in primetime on Easter Sunday. The Clippers are 32-12 and third in the West, with the Lakers right behind (30-18). Leonard (26 points per game, 51.5% FG) and Paul George (22.5 points per game) will appear to have an advantage in this battle of LA, but Kyle Kuzma’s 21 points and 11 rebounds lifted the Lakers over Orlando on Monday and may again be part of the Lakers’ response this weekend.

Charlotte Hornets @ Boston Celtics, 5 April, 00:00 CAT (ESPN 2, DStv 219)

The Easter basketball action will conclude at midnight on Monday morning with the Hornets (24-22) facing the Celtics (23-25) in Boston. The eighth Celtics are only three losses behind the fourth Hornets and the playoff race in the East is still wide open.

All NBA games are available on NBA League Pass.