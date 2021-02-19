46m ago

Your NBA weekend viewing guide - Where and when to watch the games in SA

Supplied
Donovan Mitchell #45 of the Utah Jazz controls the ball against the LA Clippers in the fourth quarter of a NBA basketball game at the Staples Centre in Los Angeles on Wednesday, 17 February 2021. (Photo: Keith Birmingham/MediaNews Group/Pasadena Star-News via Getty Images)
Here are all the NBA games taking place this weekend and where to watch it in South Africa.

Chicago Bulls @ Philadelphia 76ers, Saturday, 20 February, 02:00 CAT (Live, ESPN - DStv 218)

The weekend will tip off bright and early for NBA fans in South Africa when Joel Embiid (Cameroon) and the three-time NBA champion Philadelphia 76ers host two-time Slam Dunk Champion Zach LaVine and the six-time NBA champion Chicago Bulls in the early hours of Saturday morning.

Embiid has just been selected a starter in the upcoming 70th NBA All-Star Game which will take place in Atlanta, Georgia on 7 March. This is not a surprise as the Sixers’ centre continues his best offensive season yet while scoring 29.7 points per game (fourth in the NBA) on a career-best 54 percent from the floor. The Sixers are on top of the Eastern Conference with a 19-10 record and will want to keep it that way.

Meanwhile, the Bulls will be boosted by their two consecutive wins earlier this week, especially their 25-point come back in their Wednesday night close-win against the Detroit Pistons. Zach LaVine is an offensive juggernaut this year, elevating his game to a career-high 28.5 points per game (sixth in the NBA). The Bulls may be ninth in the East (12-15), but the season is still young and they will look to challenge their Eastern Conference rival when the ball goes up in Philly.

Utah Jazz @ LA Clippers, Saturday, 20 February, 05:00 CAT (Live. ESPN - DStv 218)

The ESPN double-header will continue when the currently hottest team in the league, the Utah Jazz, take on the Los Angeles Clippers at Staples Center in LA, California at 05:00 tomorrow morning. The Jazz (24-5) have won nine in a row and will want to make it 10 come Saturday morning. In his fourth NBA season, 24-year old Donovan Mitchell (24.2 points per game) is a team leader, but aspirations will be high for everyone on that team. Mitchell will count on Rudy Gobert who is the NBA’s third rebounder (13.4 rebounds per game).

One thing we can be sure of though, the Clippers will also be hungry. They have lost only four more games than the Jazz so far (21-9) and are mentioned among this season’s favourites to lift the Larry O’Brien Trophy in July. However, there are some clouds on the horizon. Although Kawhi Leonard was selected to his fifth NBA All-Star Game last night, the two-time NBA champion and two-time NBA Finals MVP will miss his third straight game due to leg injury. Also, Paul George (24.4 points per game) has missed the last six games with toe injury and will sit this one out too. In Leonard and George’s absence, the Clippers will turn to super sub Lou Williams (12.4 points per game) and Africa’s own 2019 NBA champion Serge Ibaka (Republic of Congo; 11.8 points, 6.7 rebounds per game) to lead them out and there is little doubt that they will leave everything on the floor. This Western Conference showdown is not to be missed!

Boston, MA. - February 17: Jayson Tatum #0 of the
Jayson Tatum #0 of the Boston Celtics tries to avoid Trae Young #11 and Solomon Hill #18 of the Atlanta Hawks during the fourth quarter of the NBA game at the TD Garden on 17 February 2021 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Staff Photo By Matt Stone/MediaNews Group/Boston Herald)

Atlanta Hawks @ Boston Celtics, Saturday, 20 February, midnight (Delayed, e.TV - DStv 194)

For the third consecutive week, South African fans will be able to watch Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown and the 17-time NBA champion Boston Celtics. One of the most exciting teams to watch is currently fifth in the East (14-14), but with only four losses more than the conference leaders Philadelphia 76ers.

The Hawks are two losses behind and will try to make sure that the gap gets event smaller. Trae Young is fourth in assists this season (26.5 points and 9.3 assists per game) and scored 40 in the Hawks win over the Celtics earlier this week. Clint Capela is the third shot blocker in the NBA (2.2) and it is his fourth consecutive season where he averages a double-double (14.3 points and 14.0 rebounds per game). With their two superstars healthy, the Hawks will like their chances.

Boston Celtics @ New Orleans Pelicans, Sunday, 21 February, 22:30 (Live, ESPN - DStv 218)

The NBA action-packed weekend will come to a close on South African television screens with a primetime matchup between the Boston Celtics and New Orleans Pelicans on Sunday night. The Celtics will be coming off of the Friday night battle at home vs Atlanta, while the Pelicans will be back home after a trip to Phoenix, Arizona. Pelicans leader, Zion Williamson, is shooting with a monster 62 percent from the floor and has quickly become one of the most exciting players in the paint. With Brandon Ingram (2020 NBA All-Star), Eric Bledsoe and Steven Adams (2011 NBA Rookie of the Year) not afraid to give it their all, the conclusion to this NBA action packed weekend promises to be an exciting affair.

All the games of the 2020-21 season are available on NBA League Pass (7-Day Free Trial).

