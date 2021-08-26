Survivor SA's Wardah on rice-gate: 'I don't regret it at all'

Yoga instructor Wardah Hartley lost her zen during a nuclear tribal council and was sent packing on the latest episode of Survivor SA: Immunity Island.

In this Q&A, we learn more about her game plan, if she regrets packing the rice in her backpack, and her tumultuous relationship with Santoni.

"Santoni is a very emotional person; that was my biggest concern about her as a player," said Wardah.

Wardah Hartley (40), the yoga instructor and fitness professional from Johannesburg, had to forfeit her zen and had her torch snuffed in Survivor South Africa: Immunity Island on M-Net (DStv 101) when she became the 13th castaway voted out and became the 6th member of the jury.

You and Santoni were not friends, then you helped her during the swimming, and she had such gratitude, and the relationship between you two changed completely with you supporting each other. What went wrong because it ended with you again not being friends?

Santoni is a very emotional person, and I've said this from day one from my very first confessional – that was my biggest concern about her as a player: I could see she was very volatile. That's the word I always used. The smallest thing could set her off.

Our relationship was fine up until the night Anesu got voted out. And if you remember, in that episode at the beginning of the next episode – the episode that I left – I was sitting at the fire, and I said, "that was a really difficult vote for me".

I was going through a lot – me as a player, as an individual. Because Santoni was playing so many people and so many sides, she always internalises other people's feelings as a reflection of her or was about her. She automatically saw me as emotional because I felt very conflicted about that vote, and until that point, I played a pretty straightforward game. People knew where my alliance was – who I was working with and who I wasn't working with.

Photo: M-Net

That was the first vote, where I said in that episode where Anesu goes home, I say, "we're going to take out one of our own". That was huge for me because I'm a fan of the game, and I've watched it so many times, over so many seasons from all over the world. It was always exciting to watch as a viewer, but when you're actually there, and you're doing it to somebody you've built a relationship with.

Even more so with me, it was someone I knew, a person in my real world; somebody I respected, someone I liked, who I respected as a yoga colleague, who I had a good relationship with within the game as far as I was concerned.

Obviously, seeing other interviews and having a 360-degree view now watching it as a viewer, I realise that it wasn't 100% reciprocated. As far as I was concerned, I did feel very bad about voting for Anesu. So that was me dealing with the guilt and just the sadness of having to turn on one of my own. Somehow Santoni wouldn't allow me to have my moment with myself, and somehow she came at me.

My guiding light in this whole process and my north star was my son; when he's older, he's going to watch this, and I want him to know that I played with integrity at every point in the game.

You mentioned your son might one day watch, but you can't really do Survivor and emerge unscathed the further you go without backstabbing and blindsiding people. Why did you enter, and what did you think your strategy would be?

It's something that I've always wanted to do. I'm a huge fan of Survivor South Africa and Survivor the entire franchise as a whole.

It was meant to be my masterclass for myself. I come from a working environment that pretty much groomed me for this – it was like swimming with sharks every single day of my life. I've learnt valuable lessons there.

I turned 40 this year, and it was just something that I've wanted to do. It was on my bucket list. I've gone skydiving, I've gone shark-cage diving, I've gone snowboarding and done all the exciting things that I've wanted to do with my life, and this was one of those things.

Photo: M-Net

My strategy going into the game was to play on my social game. It was noted several times in the show that my social game was my strength. I remember Renier even saying, "Ooh, I like Wardah so much, it bothers me. It makes me uncomfortable". It's just easy for me to do that and to play on the fact that people always underestimate me – always underestimate me. I was finally going to embrace that and not fight that anymore and use it to my benefit to see how far I can go.

I do believe that you can play this game with a certain level of integrity; you don't have to play a completely slimy game to get to the end.

In hindsight, do you think it was a mistake to put the rice in your backpack?

No, I don't regret that at all.

It was a strategic move on my part. Everyone said that Wardah would never take the rice home with her. They knew it without a doubt. It was all an eye blind. That's why Tyson also said at tribal council that he had the lion's share of the rice.

If I were voted out, I would have taken the rice out of my bag and have handed it over. Also, it was the reason why he had the bulk of the rice. He had 80%. If you look at the bag -watch the episode again – the bag that Chappies hands me is pretty flimsy because the bag's not full.

The bag that he actually took out of my bag was a little bit of rice – it was probably equivalent to two cups of rice, which was silly because the bag he put in my backpack was way heavier, way more.

Photo: M-Net

No, I don't regret that at all. It was a strategic move; it was an eye blind to let them think that if she's got all the rice in her bag – which I didn't – they might go: As much as we don't want to keep her around, we have to because she's going to leave with all our food.

It was just a last-ditch effort to save myself, but I would never have left with the rice – the mother instinct in me would never allow me to do that. I could never leave people knowingly to starve in the game. I know for a fact, for over 30 days how hard it is, and how hard they struggled for food. The hunger was never an issue for me because I'm used to fasting, but it was a big thing to everyone else who was left over, so I would never ever dream of doing that to them.

WATCH A TEASER FOR EPISODE 13 HERE:

Survivor SA: Immunity Island airs Thursdays at 19:30 on M-Net (DStv 101).



