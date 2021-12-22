2021 in review: 7 local entertainment stories that made headlines

We winked, and 2021 is almost over.

From "Jessica, we're live," to Khanyi Mbau going "missing" in Dubai, celebrity cheating scandals and a global call to boycott Miss Universe - what a year it's been.

Although there was plenty of laughs, we also said goodbye to renowned musicians and actors throughout the year, including Shona Ferguson, Theuns Jordaan and Shaleen Surtie-Richards.

TAKE A LOOK AT THE BIGGEST LOCAL ENTERTAINMENT STORIES OF THE YEAR:

1. 'Jessica, we're live' - the viral moment that has SA in stitches

There truly is no formula to create a viral moment!



A Namibian sports anchor saw her name reach the top of Twitter trends when an on-air news gaffe went viral in South Africa. The clip shows sports reporter Jessica confront her colleague live on-air, only to reminded by the crew: "Jessica, we're live."

2. Celebrity deaths 2021: The actors, singers and more we lost this year

A difficult 2021 saw the deaths of actors Shona Ferguson, Shaleen Surtie-Richards and musician Theuns Jordaan.



Other notable deaths include former 7de Laan actor Themsie Times, Egoli creator Franz Marx and Generations' Menzi Ngubane.





3. Khanyi Mbau's boyfriend worries she had gone missing in Dubai



Khanyi Mbau's boyfriend Kudzai Mushonga had the country stressed when he claimed that he was unable to locate Khanyi in Dubai after dropping her off at a salon.



However, Khanyi, later in an Instagram post, revealed that she was, in fact, in Johannesburg, posting a photo of herself at her father's grave.



The couple soon reunited after the big misunderstanding, and the debacle earned Khanyi a Feather Award nominations in the category Drama Queen of The Year.

4. Global call to boycott Miss Universe

Miss South Africa 2021 Lalela Mswane's participation in the Miss Universe pageant had been marred by controversy since it was announced the competition would be hosted by Israel, with South Africa's Department of Sports, Arts and Culture subsequently withdrawing its support for the Miss South Africa Organisation.

Despite the backlash and additional hurdles, Lalela placed third at the annual pageant and at a press conference following her return said: "I felt abandoned. I also felt a bit of anger because I don't know what I had done so wrong."

The second runner up is...South Africa! #MISSUNIVERSE



The 70th MISS UNIVERSE Competition is airing LIVE around the world from Eilat, Israel on @foxtv pic.twitter.com/xOtBjXiN8i — Miss Universe (@MissUniverse) December 13, 2021

5. Rapper AKA's fiancée, Anele ''Nellie" Tembe falls to her death



Rapper AKA's fiancée, Anele ''Nellie" Tembe fell to her death from the 10th floor of the Pepperclub Hotel in Loop street in Cape Town on 11 April. She was 22.



Initially ruled a suicide, The South African reported in July that the inquest into Anele's death had been reopened.



The Tembe family declined to comment on further allegations made my AKA that Anele had "threatened" to harm herself on more than one occasion. The Tembe family are in the process of setting up a foundation in Anele's name to support young women and parents.

6. A social media cheating scandal

Social media was abuzz when South African model Lee-Ann Liebenberg in an Instagram Stories post, claimed that she had split from husband Nicky van der Walt, suggesting that he had been unfaithful in their marriage.



Nicky soon cleared up the confusion, assuring their social media followers that they were not parting ways.



Just as soon as the scandal broke, it was over, and Lee-Ann offered an apology to the woman she implicated in the social media drama.

7. Mohale Motaung's shocking abuse allegations against Somizi Mhlongo

In an explosive audio interview obtained by Sunday World, actor Mohale Motaung made allegations of physical abuse against his "estranged" husband, Idols SA judge and choreographer Somizi Mhlongo, dating back three weeks into their relationship - allegations the TV personality has "vehemently" denied.

Soon thereafter, Somizi confirmed that divorce proceedings were underway and would be finalised "fairly and reasonably".

