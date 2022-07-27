Boity, Nadia Nakai and more to take the stage at Miss South Africa finale

Miss South Africa has announced a line-up of top South African artists to perform at the pageant finale.

Boity, Nadia Nakai, Lloyiso and more are set to keep the crowd entertained at the glitzy event.

The Miss SA finale takes place on Saturday, 13 August.

Miss South Africa is sticking to its 'Go Big or Go Home' motto for this year's finale.

The pageant organisation has unveiled the South African musicians who will take the stage at the "bigger and better" pageant show on Saturday, 13 August.

The line-up includes award-winning rapper Nadia Nakai, TV personality, actor and businesswoman Boity, multi-award-winning rapper Rouge, and South African DJ and music producer Heavy K.

"Soooo excited to be performing on the #MissSA2022 stage," said Boity on Instagram. Rouge echoed Boity's sentiments, writing: "It's about to go down," in her own post.

Also in the line-up is Lloyiso, who made headlines earlier this year when he performed at Brooklyn Beckham's wedding.

MISS SA 2022 ENTERTAINMENT LINE UP!



Next on the line up is the talented @Lloyiso_rsa



Watch this online sensation performing live on the 13th of August at the SunBet Arena, @timesquareza .



Live Show and Online streaming tickets are ON SALE ??https://t.co/Nww9Rn53im#MissSA pic.twitter.com/KddrEr8E23 — Miss South Africa (@Official_MissSA) July 27, 2022

"We are very excited about the entertainment lined up for this year's Miss South Africa finale. We really wanted to present something new, something classic, something fresh and something unexpected in the pageant world but in line with our messaging. Having the range of performers lined up to grace our stage is only fitting for a night where we crown our next Miss South Africa. It will be a big night of enthralling performances, and audiences can expect to move and to be moved during the show," said Relebogile Mabotja, Black Swan Media Executive Producer and Miss South Africa 2022 live pageant producer.



One of South Africa's best-loved radio and television personalities, Anele Mdoda, was announced as the host of this year's finale earlier this month.

"I'm very excited that we are back to a full capacity arena because a packed arena suits my energy levels and always motivates me to work just that little bit harder to ensure that everyone has a good time and really enjoys the evening," Mdoda said of her solo hosting gig.

Miss South Africa 2022 will be broadcast live on Mzansi Magic (DStv 161) and M-Net (DStv 101) on Saturday, 13 August, from 18:30 and streamed for an international audience on the Miss South Africa app.

Tickets for the pageant can be bought via the Miss South Africa app and website as well as from Ticketmaster. General access tickets cost from R250 to R450, while VIP tickets are R1 500 and include a glamorous red-carpet and pre-event celebration.



