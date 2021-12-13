1h ago

India's Harnaaz Sandhu crowned Miss Universe 2021

accreditation
Graye Morkel
Miss Universe India Harnaaz Sandhu
PHOTO : TRACY NGUYEN/MISS UNIVERSE
  • India's Harnaaz Sandhu was crowned Miss Universe 2021 on Sunday.
  • Performers for Miss Universe 2021 included JoJo and international pop star Noa Kirel, while Steve Harvey returned to host for the sixth time.
  • Steve's daughter Lori Harvey was part of the all-female selection-panel - a first in Miss Universe history.
India's Harnaaz Sandhu took home the crown at the 70th edition of Miss Universe on Sunday. Mexico's Andrea Meza crowned her successor during the three-hour event held in Eilat, Israel. 

South Africa's Lalela Mswane placed third. 

The 24-year-old's participation had been marred by controversy since it was announced it would be hosted by Israel. The Department of Sports, Arts and Culture subsequently withdrew its support for the Miss South Africa Organisation.

The night saw performances from JoJo and international pop star Noa Kirel, while Steve Harvey returned to host for the sixth time. Former Miss USA Cheslie Kryst and TV star Carson Kressley hosted all the backstage action. 

Steve's daughter Lori Harvey joined the all-female panel, which included Miss Universe 2016 Iris Mittenaere (France), actors Rena Sofer, Urvashi Rautela, Marian Rivera and Adamari López, and supermodel Adriana Lima.

SEE THE CROWNING MOMENT HERE:

