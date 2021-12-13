India's Harnaaz Sandhu crowned Miss Universe 2021

India's Harnaaz Sandhu was crowned Miss Universe 2021 on Sunday.

Performers for Miss Universe 2021 included JoJo and international pop star Noa Kirel, while Steve Harvey returned to host for the sixth time.

India's Harnaaz Sandhu took home the crown at the 70th edition of Miss Universe on Sunday.crowned her successor during the three-hour event held in Eilat, Israel.

South Africa's Lalela Mswane placed third.

The 24-year-old's participation had been marred by controversy since it was announced it would be hosted by Israel. The Department of Sports, Arts and Culture subsequently withdrew its support for the Miss South Africa Organisation.

The night saw performances from JoJo and international pop star Noa Kirel, while Steve Harvey returned to host for the sixth time. Former Miss USA Cheslie Kryst and TV star Carson Kressley hosted all the backstage action.



Steve's daughter Lori Harvey joined the all-female panel, which included Miss Universe 2016 Iris Mittenaere (France), actors Rena Sofer, Urvashi Rautela, Marian Rivera and Adamari López, and supermodel Adriana Lima.

