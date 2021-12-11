Lalela Mswane breaks her silence on backlash ahead of Miss Universe pageant

Lalela Mswane says she's "gotten every kind of comment on social media" after deciding to travel to Eilat to participate in the Miss Universe pageant.

The pageant has been marred by controversy after it was announced it would be held in Israel.

The Department of Sports, Arts and Culture in South Africa has withdrawn its support for the Miss SA Organisation as result.

"If I had not come to Israel to compete in the Miss Universe pageant, I think I would have regretted it for the rest of my life," Lalela says in a new interview ahead of the crowning on Sunday, 12 December.

Lalela, who took part in the pageant's national costume competition on Friday evening, embodying "A Dove of Peace", has broken her silence on the backlash she's received from her home country in a new interview with The Jerusalem Post.

The pageant, and Lalela's participation, has been marred by controversy, since it was announced it would be hosted by Israel.

Last month, the Department of Sports, Arts and Culture withdrew its support for the Miss South Africa Organisation and urged Lalela to drop out of the pageant. They said atrocities committed by Israel against Palestinians were well documented, and the government, as the legitimate representative of the people of South Africa, "could not in good conscience associate itself with such".

Now, the 24-year-old lawyer, hailing from KwaZulu-Natal, says: "If I had not come to Israel to compete in the Miss Universe pageant, I think I would have regretted it for the rest of my life.

"My soul would not have been at peace if I had skipped it."

The Miss Universe contestants recently visited the Old City of Jerusalem. It was at a church where she says she felt "calmness and a sense of renewal", despite the headlines and ongoing pressure.

She says in the interview: "Certain people have put me through hell and back. It has not been the easiest thing to deal with. But I choose to be optimistic. The way everything unfolded reminded me of His greatness and why I'm here."

"I've gotten every kind of comment on social media." - Lalela Mswane

Lalela, who was recently photographed with the Deputy Mayor of Jerusalem, Fleur Hassan-Nahoum, says she's met the "friendliest people" in Israel.

She tells the publication she hopes "to shed a light on the issue of women's rights", but right now, she's focussed on taking the crown.

"My primary goal is to win. I'm a firm believer. I give it all to God," she says.