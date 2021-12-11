26m ago

add bookmark

Lalela Mswane breaks her silence on backlash ahead of Miss Universe pageant

accreditation
Bashiera Parker (@bparks_)
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Lalela Mswane
Lalela Mswane
Supplied by Miss South Africa
  • Lalela Mswane says she's "gotten every kind of comment on social media" after deciding to travel to Eilat to participate in the Miss Universe pageant.
  • The pageant has been marred by controversy after it was announced it would be held in Israel.
  • The Department of Sports, Arts and Culture in South Africa has withdrawn its support for the Miss SA Organisation as result.
  • "If I had not come to Israel to compete in the Miss Universe pageant, I think I would have regretted it for the rest of my life," Lalela says in a new interview ahead of the crowning on Sunday, 12 December.

Miss SA's Lalela Mswane will represent South Africa at the 70th Miss Universe pageant to be held in Eilat, Israel, on 12 December.

Lalela, who took part in the pageant's national costume competition on Friday evening, embodying "A Dove of Peace", has broken her silence on the backlash she's received from her home country in a new interview with The Jerusalem Post.

The pageant, and Lalela's participation, has been marred by controversy, since it was announced it would be hosted by Israel.

Last month, the Department of Sports, Arts and Culture withdrew its support for the Miss South Africa Organisation and urged Lalela to drop out of the pageant. They said atrocities committed by Israel against Palestinians were well documented, and the government, as the legitimate representative of the people of South Africa, "could not in good conscience associate itself with such".

Now, the 24-year-old lawyer, hailing from KwaZulu-Natal, says: "If I had not come to Israel to compete in the Miss Universe pageant, I think I would have regretted it for the rest of my life.

"My soul would not have been at peace if I had skipped it."

The Miss Universe contestants recently visited the Old City of Jerusalem. It was at a church where she says she felt "calmness and a sense of renewal", despite the headlines and ongoing pressure.

She says in the interview: "Certain people have put me through hell and back. It has not been the easiest thing to deal with. But I choose to be optimistic. The way everything unfolded reminded me of His greatness and why I'm here."

"I've gotten every kind of comment on social media."
- Lalela Mswane

Lalela, who was recently photographed with the Deputy Mayor of Jerusalem, Fleur Hassan-Nahoum, says she's met the "friendliest people" in Israel.

She tells the publication she hopes "to shed a light on the issue of women's rights", but right now, she's focussed on taking the crown.

"My primary goal is to win. I'm a firm believer. I give it all to God," she says.      

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
lalela mswanemiss universepageants
For subscribers
West Side Story remake is an act of homage

10 Dec

West Side Story remake is an act of homage
We speak to Mr SA Ntando Lurwengu

09 Dec

We speak to Mr SA Ntando Lurwengu
TruthTV | Michael Mol looks back on one year

08 Dec

TruthTV | Michael Mol looks back on one year
Shaun Evans returns as young Inspector Morse

07 Dec

Shaun Evans returns as young Inspector Morse
Read more here
Showmax
Mel Gibson plays a gun-toting Santa Claus in Fatman»

10 Dec

Mel Gibson plays a gun-toting Santa Claus in Fatman»
Big pharma's big lie uncovered in HBO's The Crime of the Century»

10 Dec

Big pharma's big lie uncovered in HBO's The Crime of the Century»
It's double the festive fun on Showmax»

10 Dec

It's double the festive fun on Showmax»
A look at the best of what's new on Showmax in December»

07 Dec

A look at the best of what's new on Showmax in December»
See more from Showmax
© 2021 (2.0.21343.4) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo