Lalela Mswane kicks off Miss Supranational reign

Lalela Mswane has kicked off her reign as Miss Supranational 2022.

The reigning Miss South Africa took the title at the pageant in Poland on Friday.

On Saturday, the 24-year-old was part of the selection panel for the sixth edition of Mister Supranational, where Luis Daniel Gálvez of Cuba was crowned.

Sharing snaps on Instagram, the 24-year-old wrote: "I had the honour of being on the selection panel for @officialmistersupranational. Wearing my Miss South Africa @jolachecouture gown was truly a full circle moment for me, so special."

The law graduate also shared a lengthy post in which she thanked Miss Supranational for trusting her with the crown, the Miss South African organisation and team Lali for their support.



"I'm simply at a loss for words. With this crown, I carry the hopes, dreams of women who have come before me and those to come. It serves as affirmation that no dream is too small, no journey insurmountable to conquer. May it be a constant reminder to allow your feet to lead you to wherever it is your heart desires," she wrote.

In a video on the official Miss South Africa Instagram account, Mswane said she couldn't wait to come home and celebrate.

Miss Supranational is an annual international beauty pageant run by the World Beauty Association. The first edition of the pageant was held in Poland in 2009, where Ukraine was crowned the winner.



In 2011 and 2012, South Africa walked away with the continental title. South Africa's Thato Mosehle was crowned second runner-up at the 2021 Miss Supranational pageant.

