45m ago

add bookmark

Lalela Mswane kicks off Miss Supranational reign

accreditation
Compiled by Leandra Engelbrecht
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Lalela Mswane crowned Miss Supranational 2022.
Lalela Mswane crowned Miss Supranational 2022.
Photo: Seweryn Cieslik/@seweryncieslik

Lalela Mswane has kicked off her reign as Miss Supranational 2022.

The reigning Miss South Africa took the title at the pageant in Poland on Friday.

On Saturday, the 24-year-old was part of the selection panel for the sixth edition of Mister Supranational, where Luis Daniel Gálvez of Cuba was crowned.

Sharing snaps on Instagram, the 24-year-old wrote: "I had the honour of being on the selection panel for @officialmistersupranational. Wearing my Miss South Africa @jolachecouture gown was truly a full circle moment for me, so special."

SEE THE POST HERE:


The law graduate also shared a lengthy post in which she thanked Miss Supranational for trusting her with the crown, the Miss South African organisation and team Lali for their support.

"I'm simply at a loss for words. With this crown, I carry the hopes, dreams of women who have come before me and those to come. It serves as affirmation that no dream is too small, no journey insurmountable to conquer. May it be a constant reminder to allow your feet to lead you to wherever it is your heart desires," she wrote.

In a video on the official Miss South Africa Instagram account, Mswane said she couldn't wait to come home and celebrate.

WATCH THE VIDEO HERE:

Miss Supranational is an annual international beauty pageant run by the World Beauty Association. The first edition of the pageant was held in Poland in 2009, where Ukraine was crowned the winner.

In 2011 and 2012, South Africa walked away with the continental title. South Africa's Thato Mosehle was crowned second runner-up at the 2021 Miss Supranational pageant.

READ MORE | 'It is South Africa's victory,' says Lalela Mswane after winning Miss Supranational


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
lalela mswanemiss supranationalpageants
For subscribers
Idols SA is back for season 18!

15 Jul

Idols SA is back for season 18!
From city slicker to plaasjapie

14 Jul

From city slicker to plaasjapie
SA singer Elaine makes waves across the globe

13 Jul

SA singer Elaine makes waves across the globe
Notable quotes from Britain's Queen Elizabeth II

12 Jul

Notable quotes from Britain's Queen Elizabeth II
Read more here
Showmax
Barry S3 is Rotten Tomatoes' top series of 2022 so far»

15 Jul

Barry S3 is Rotten Tomatoes' top series of 2022 so far»
Everything there is to know about Life With Kelly Khumalo S3»

15 Jul

Everything there is to know about Life With Kelly Khumalo S3»
Subscribe to Showmax and get 14 days free»

08 Jul

Subscribe to Showmax and get 14 days free»
Binge all of Living the Dream with Somizi S5»

08 Jul

Binge all of Living the Dream with Somizi S5»
See more from Showmax
© 2022 (2.0.22180.4) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo