Miss South Africa 2022 finale kicks off with glitzy red carpet

Update: 19:15



The top 10 finalists stun in their Thabooty's sponsored swimsuits.

Just when we thought this night couldn’t get better! ??



Our finalists are blowing us away in their exquisite swimsuits pieces by @thabootys ??



??:@SteveMadden #misssa2022 #misssouthafrica #pageantfinale pic.twitter.com/ulbBPyEV4f — Miss South Africa (@Official_MissSA) August 13, 2022

The Miss South Africa 2022 finale is officially under way.



Tune in to watch reigning Miss South Africa 2021 and Miss Supranational 2022, Lalela Mswane, crown her successor during the live event at Sun International's SunBet Arena at Time Square, on M-Net (DStv 101) and the Miss SA app.

READ MORE | When and where to watch the Miss SA 2022 finale

Saturday's pageant, which promises to be a "dazzling and entertainment-packed" show, kicked off with a glitzy red-carpet opening.

South Africa's finest walked the red carpet, including the all-female judging panel in the pageant.

Former South African Public Protector Advocate Thuli Madonsela; reigning Miss Universe Harnaaz Sandu of India; former Miss Universe Zozibini Tunzi; former Miss World Rolene Strauss; award-winning investigative journalist Devi Sankaree Govender; Miss South Africa 1990 Suzette van der Merwe and actor, businesswoman, radio presenter, and TV personality Thando Thabethe will decide who this year's pageant queen will be.

Also posing on the red carpet was Miss SA afterparty host and pageant sponsor Bonang Matheba; performers Nadia Nakai and Boity Thulo, Miss Supranational 2022 Lalela Mswane and Miss Universe 2021 Harnaaz Kaur Sandhu.

SEE PICS AND VIDEOS HERE:

Stay tuned to Channel24 for live updates on the Miss South Africa 2022 finale.



