Meet the Miss South Africa 2021 top 30 contestants

Olin-Shae De La Cruz, who competes for the title a third time, says: "I believe I deserve this title because I have shown resilience. Through every defeat, I have not forgotten the 'why,' and I have continued to work on myself to come back stronger."

Ané Oosthuysen says her role model is Miss South Africa 2014, Rolene Strauss, who showed her that it's "possible to achieve everything you set your mind to."

The top 30 is an impressive and diverse group. Among them are two medical doctors, an attorney, a commercial pilot, an environmental specialist as well as models, graduates and students. Some have started their own businesses while others run charitable organisations.

There is also the first transgender woman - Lehlogonolo Machaba from North West - to openly enter the Miss South Africa pageant.

This year's top 30 was selected by former Miss South Africas Bokang Montjane-Tshabalala, Liesl Laurie, Melinda Bam and Tamaryn Green.



Kgothatso Dithebe, who placed in the Miss South Africa 2019 top 5, competes for the crown a second time, and Olin-Shae De La Cruz previously placed in the top 26 (2017) and top 15 (2020).

"I believe I deserve this title because I have shown resilience. Through every defeat, I have not forgotten the 'why,' and I have continued to work on myself to come back stronger, always choosing bravery as an example to others to never give up but to rise and grab opportunities," says Olin-Shae.

The 30 contestants come from around the country - Gauteng has 12 contenders (with four from Pretoria), followed by the Western Cape with seven; KwaZulu Natal with four; the Eastern Cape with three and the Free State with two, while North West and Limpopo each have one entrant.

Sharing a message with the young women of South Africa, 23-year-old Andile Mazibuko says: "None can hold your crown up high better than you can. Rise against adversity and prove to the world just how much of a superpower being a woman is."

Ané Oosthuysen, says the Miss South Africa platform and the "women who are selfless, determined, ambitious, brave and driven to serve the people of this country" have inspired her since a young age. Her role model is Miss South Africa 2014 Rolene Strauss. "She showed me that it is possible to achieve everything you set your mind to, all you need is the will to do so," she says.

Kgaketsang Mathobisa says what she loves most about the country is the different cultures and how we "embrace our diversity." "I want to change the social injustices we face as a nation and encourage people to see each other as equals rather than inferior," she says about the challenges we face in the country.

Giving advice to this year's top 30, Bokang, who won the Miss South African title in 2010, says: "Be yourself, be genuine, be honest and bring your A-game!"

The public is now the fifth judge in selecting the top 10 finalists and will have from 6 July until midnight on July 21 to vote for their favourite contestants. Each entrant has a number which members of the public can use to vote for on the Miss South Africa website.

The public can also vote using cash at a Money Market counter at any Shoprite, Checkers Hyper, Checkers, selected Usave and House & Home stores or vote online at Computicket using a credit card. The cost is R5 for one vote with a selection of bundles (R20 for five votes, R50 for 12 votes and R100 for 25 votes. Voting bundles include free votes and cannot be split between different contestants.)

