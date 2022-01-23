23 Jan

add bookmark

Miss SA 2020 Shudufhadzo Musida makes Miss World top 40

accreditation
Nikita Coetzee
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Shudufhadzo Musida
Shudufhadzo Musida
Photo: Garreth Barclay

Miss South Africa 2020 Shudufhadzo Musida has made it into the Miss World top 40. 

The beauty queen shared the news on social media, thanking fans and friends for their continued support. 

"I am so humbled to announce that I have made it to the @missworld Top 40. Going into this my biggest driver was beauty with a purpose and to have my project chosen as one of the winners is such an honour, but to have met the human embodiments of beauty with a purpose in the other contestants just made the journey that much more fulfilling," Shudu wrote, adding: "So to my fellow Miss World sisters thank you for sharing your hearts with me and the world. To my beautiful South Africa, Ndo livhuwa, it takes a village and it is our stories and your support that have led me to this point. To my Miss World family, thank you."

The 70th edition of the Miss World pageant was set to take place in December 2021 but was later postponed due to Covid-19 concerns.

Miss World 2021 will now take place in March 2022. "I am so excited to be returning to Puerto Rico in March," Shudu, who will be representing South Africa, said about the competition.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
shudufhadzo musidashudu musidalocal celebritiespageants
For subscribers
Showmax knows what you want for lunch

21 Jan

Showmax knows what you want for lunch
How to judge a camel beauty pageant

20 Jan

How to judge a camel beauty pageant
Behind the scenes on MasterChef SA season 4

19 Jan

Behind the scenes on MasterChef SA season 4
Dougray Scott on his hunt for a serial killer in Crime

18 Jan

Dougray Scott on his hunt for a serial killer in Crime
Read more here
Showmax
Subscribe and get 14 days free»

21 Jan

Subscribe and get 14 days free»
Mary Twala in award-winner This is Not a Burial, it's a Resurrection»

21 Jan

Mary Twala in award-winner This is Not a Burial, it's a Resurrection»
Meet the homeless man with super powers in Archenemy»

21 Jan

Meet the homeless man with super powers in Archenemy»
Where else to watch the cast of The Wife»

19 Jan

Where else to watch the cast of The Wife»
See more from Showmax
© 2022 (2.0.22018.19) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo