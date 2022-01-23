Miss SA 2020 Shudufhadzo Musida makes Miss World top 40

Miss South Africa 2020 Shudufhadzo Musida has made it into the Miss World top 40.

The beauty queen shared the news on social media, thanking fans and friends for their continued support.

"I am so humbled to announce that I have made it to the @missworld Top 40. Going into this my biggest driver was beauty with a purpose and to have my project chosen as one of the winners is such an honour, but to have met the human embodiments of beauty with a purpose in the other contestants just made the journey that much more fulfilling," Shudu wrote, adding: "So to my fellow Miss World sisters thank you for sharing your hearts with me and the world. To my beautiful South Africa, Ndo livhuwa, it takes a village and it is our stories and your support that have led me to this point. To my Miss World family, thank you."

The 70th edition of the Miss World pageant was set to take place in December 2021 but was later postponed due to Covid-19 concerns.

Miss World 2021 will now take place in March 2022. "I am so excited to be returning to Puerto Rico in March," Shudu, who will be representing South Africa, said about the competition.