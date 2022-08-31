Miss SA Ndavi Nokeri 'humbled' by her 'emotional' homecoming weekend

Miss South Africa Ndavi Nokeri is reflecting on all the love she received during her homecoming weekend.

Two weeks after being crowned the new Miss SA, Nokeri was whisked off to her home town for a weekend of celebrations.

READ MORE | Miss SA Ndavi Nokeri receives warm welcome in Tzaneen: 'There really is no place like home'

"Humbled. Honoured. Grateful," Nokeri wrote in an Instagram post on Tuesday, after catching her breath from the weekend's festivities.

"Thank you to everyone who was a part of my homecoming! It was so much more than I could've asked for," she continued. "Home is where all the love, hopes and dreams all began."

Nokeri concluded: "My heart is full."

SEE THE POST HERE:

Nokeri was crowned Miss South Africa 2022 at a glittering pageant finale earlier this month.



The 23-year-old beauty queen received R1 million in cash and a prize and sponsorship package valued at more than R3 million, including the use of a serviced apartment at Ellipse Waterfall for the duration of her reign.

READ MORE | Newly crowned Miss SA Ndavi Nokeri: 'Just take that one step'



