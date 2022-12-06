Miss SA Ndavi Nokeri reveals breathtaking national costume for upcoming Miss Universe pageant

Miss SA Ndavi Nokeri is ready to leave the country for the Miss Universe pageant in the United States next month.

During her farewell, hosted by Miss Universe 2029 Zozibini Tunizi, Nokeri thanked the people and organisations behind her as it is "not a one-man show".

Miss Universe takes place on 14 January 2023 in New Orleans.

Reigning Miss South Africa, Ndavi Nokeri, is ready to jet off to New Orleans in the United States to compete in the upcoming Miss Universe pageant.





Nokeri bid farewell during an emotional sendoff hosted by Miss Universe 2019 Zozibini Tunzi at The Maslow Hotel in Sandton on Tuesday. Attendees also got to see Nokeri's national costume and one of the gowns she could wear at the 71st instalment of the pageant which takes place on the 14 January 2023.



"This day has been beyond anything I could have dreamed of," Nokeri said as she addressed the crowd. "Zozi, you called it. She said 'you're going to cry'."





You guys really got me today. I am extremely grateful, extremely humbled, and as I look into the room, I just see everyone who's played such a huge role in shaping the woman that I am today.

After catching her breath, Nokeri thanked the designers involved in making her gowns for the pageant. She added that while it had been "very stressful" for them, "it's been definitely worth it".



"We want people to see the beauty of South Africa and, without saying too much, the costume speaks for itself," she said about her national costume.



"I think with that outfit, I really do represent the vibrancy with the Tsonga colours, the vibrancy of South Africa, the diversity of South Africa and also the power of Africa in itself. And that's the message I really want to push - we are united as Africa, we are so much stronger, and we are so much alike as Africans. I love that I get to carry that message just, you know, and represent that on a universal stage."

Nokeri then shifted her focus to the Miss South Africa team, and said that she was grateful to them.





"You guys really are the epitome of the saying that empowered women empower women. Just working under your leadership has grown me so much, and my reign has been so glorious."

I was so worried that I'm going to work with these people who've worked with so many incredible women and that there would be an expectation for me to be like the previous Miss South Africa's. But I love that they leave room for you to create what it means to be Miss South Africa, so thank you for that.

She thanked the Miss South Africa sponsors for ensuring she always felt and looked beautiful, and said it was "not a one-man show".



"Everything that I do, from my hair to my makeup, to show how I feel inside, I speak to people, I work with people, so I want to say thank you for putting in that effort and getting to know me personally. I love that I get to build relationships with each and every one of you, and I truly feel your genuine love and support, so thank you so much for all that you do."

Lastly, Nokeri thanked her parents and family, whose well wishes were played in a video during the farewell.



"You guys get to meet Miss South Africa, but my parents have taken me the whole journey from being a small child to my teenage years and to being where I am today," said the 23-year-old.

"Thank you for walking that journey with me, being gracious with me, praying for me, teaching me the values of what it means to be a true child of God. I think that has played such a great role in the woman that I am today because when I make decisions, I pray about it. I always consult God to guide me about it."

"Some of you may not know my story before I made it into the top ten, but while I was in the top 30, I was stuck with the decision of whether I was going to stay at the company I was working for or taking a faith leap into the Miss Africa journey because they couldn't give me the leave that I would need for the top ten."



She added that the journey to Miss Universe reminded her of when she watched the finale, where Tunzi was crowned in 2019. She said seeing a woman who reflected her showed that it was possible for her too.

"I often have to pinch myself through this journey. Because for a girl from Gavaza village to stand here and be trusted with the responsibility to represent an entire nation, it's rare. You don't see it every day, and I'm so honoured, and it still feels so surreal," she said.