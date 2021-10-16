1h ago

add bookmark

Miss South Africa 2021 live stream | Where to watch right now!

accreditation
Graye Morkel
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Miss South Africa 2021 top 10 finalists.
Miss South Africa 2021 top 10 finalists.
Photo: Supplied by Miss South Africa Organisation

  • Miss South Africa 2021 will be crowned on 16 October at the Grand Arena, GrandWest in Cape Town.
  • The winner will receive R1 million in cash, the use of a fully-furnished apartment at Central Square Sandton, and a Mercedes Benz C-Class sedan for the year of her reign.
  • The Miss South Africa live show will feature top local artists, including the Ndlovu Youth Choir, Ntokozo Mbambo and Zakes Bantwini.

Update: 18:38

The Miss South 2021 top 3:

  • Lalela Mswane
  • Moratwe Masima
  • Zimi Mabunzi


Update: 18:01

The Miss South Africa 2021 top 5:

  • Bianca Bezuidenhout
  • Jeanni Mulder
  • Lalela Mswane
  • Moratwe Masima
  • Zimi Mabunzi

Update: 17:30

Kaylan Matthews wins the fitness award at Miss South Africa 2021:

Miss South Africa 2021 is officially underway - here's where to watch.

Tune in to see Shudufhadzo Musida crown her successor live, from the Grand Arena, GrandWest in Cape Town.

ICYMI : SNEAK PEEK | Miss South Africa live show rehearsal and stage prep!

Watch the live broadcast of the pageant now on M-Net (DStv 101) or Mzansi Magic (DStv 161). 

Not close to a TV? No problem! The pageant is also available to view online from anywhere in the world. This pay per view option costs R115 and includes exclusive content. 

Visit Computicket to subscribe to the live stream. Watch now to see who will hold the power next. 

ALSO READ | A look inside the Miss South Africa 2021 R4 million prize package!

ALSO READ | Inside the Miss South Africa 2021 apartment


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
local celebritiespageantsmiss south africa
For subscribers
Matt Damon and Ben Affleck in The Last Duel

15 Oct

Matt Damon and Ben Affleck in The Last Duel
Jo-Anne Reyneke on the success of Black Tax

14 Oct

Jo-Anne Reyneke on the success of Black Tax
The country with the best Netflix library revealed

13 Oct

The country with the best Netflix library revealed
In conversation with Sipho 'Hotstix' Mabuse

12 Oct

In conversation with Sipho 'Hotstix' Mabuse
Read more here
Showmax
Make learning fun with Zuzu and the gang on Takalani Sesame»

15 Oct
Don is causing serious trouble in Gomora S2, streaming on Showmax»

15 Oct

Don is causing serious trouble in Gomora S2, streaming on Showmax»
Subscribe to Showmax and get a 14-day free trial»

15 Oct

Subscribe to Showmax and get a 14-day free trial»
Binge all 7 episodes of Temptation Island SA so far»

12 Oct

Binge all 7 episodes of Temptation Island SA so far»
See more from Showmax
© 2021 (1.1.21285.8) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo