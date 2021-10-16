Miss South Africa 2021 live stream | Where to watch right now!

Miss South Africa 2021 will be crowned on 16 October at the Grand Arena, GrandWest in Cape Town.

The winner will receive R1 million in cash, the use of a fully-furnished apartment at Central Square Sandton, and a Mercedes Benz C-Class sedan for the year of her reign.

The Miss South Africa live show will feature top local artists, including the Ndlovu Youth Choir, Ntokozo Mbambo and Zakes Bantwini.

Update: 18:38

The Miss South 2021 top 3:

Lalela Mswane

Moratwe Masima

Zimi Mabunzi





Update: 18:01

The Miss South Africa 2021 top 5:

Bianca Bezuidenhout

Jeanni Mulder

Lalela Mswane

Moratwe Masima

Zimi Mabunzi

Update: 17:30



Kaylan Matthews wins the fitness award at Miss South Africa 2021:

Miss South Africa 2021 is officially underway - here's where to watch.



Tune in to see Shudufhadzo Musida crown her successor live, from the Grand Arena, GrandWest in Cape Town.

Watch the live broadcast of the pageant now on M-Net (DStv 101) or Mzansi Magic (DStv 161).

Not close to a TV? No problem! The pageant is also available to view online from anywhere in the world. This pay per view option costs R115 and includes exclusive content.

Visit Computicket to subscribe to the live stream. Watch now to see who will hold the power next.

