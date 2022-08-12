Miss South Africa 2022: Where to watch and everything to know

Miss South Africa 2022 will be crowned on Saturday, 13 August.

Her crowning will take place at Sun International's flagship venue, the SunBet Arena at Time Square in Pretoria.

The winner will take over the crown from the reigning Miss South Africa 2021 and Miss Supranational 2022 Lalela Mswane.

The Miss South Africa 2022 pageant crowning, which promises to be a "dazzling and entertainment-packed" show, just a few hours away, here are all the details you need to know so you don't miss out on the action.

THE FINALISTS:

The top 10 ladies vying for the coveted title of Miss South Africa 2022 are Anarzade Omar, Ayanda Thabethe, Itumeleng Parage, Keaoleboga Nkashe, Lebogang Mahlangu, Luvé Meyer, Luyanda Zuma, Ndavi Nokeri, Pearl Ntshehi, and Tasmyn Jack.

Nokeri, hailing from Limpopo, is the winner of the People's Vote.

The finalists represent a total of five provinces – Gauteng has four with two from Tshwane, one from Soweto and Crown Gardens, KwaZulu-Natal and the Western Province each have two, while Limpopo and the North West have one finalist each.

WHERE TO WATCH:

Reigning Miss South Africa 2021 and Miss Supranational 2022, Lalela Mswane will crown her successor during a live event at Sun International's SunBet Arena at Time Square on Saturday. The event will also be broadcast live from 18:30 on M-Net (DStv 101), Mzansi Magic (DStv 161), and the Miss South Africa app.

TICKETS:

Tickets for the highly-anticipated finale can be bought through the Miss South Africa app and website as well as Ticketmaster.

General access tickets cost from R250 to R450, while VIP tickets are R1 500 and include a glamourous red-carpet and pre-event celebration.

ENTERTAINMENT:

In line with the pageant's 'Go Big or Go Home' motto, the entertainment for the evening includes performances from award-winning rappers Nadia Nakai and Rouge, multi-award-winning performer Makhadzi, businesswoman, actor, and reality TV star Boity, and DJ and producer Heavy K.The star-studded line-up also includes a performance from Lloyiso, who made headlines when he performed at Brooklyn Beckham's wedding earlier this year.

HOST AND JUDGING PANEL:

This year's Miss South Africa pageant host is multi-award-winning broadcaster Anele Mdoda.The all-female judging panel in the pageant consists of former South African Public Protector Advocate Thuli Madonsela, reigning Miss Universe Harnaaz Sandu of India, former Miss Universe Zozibini Tunzi, former Miss World Rolene Strauss, award-winning investigative journalist Devi Sankaree Govender, businesswoman, Miss South Africa 1990 Suzette van der Merwe and actor, businesswoman, radio presenter, and TV personality Thando Thabethe.

PRIZES:

The winner of Miss South Africa 2022 will receive a package of prizes and sponsorships valued at more than a whopping R3 million when she takes over the crown.She will collect R1 million, in cash, from the Miss South African organisation and a serviced apartment at the prestigious Ellipse Waterfall – developed by Tricold and Attacq for the duration of her reign. The apartment, located in the heart of Waterfall City, comes fully furnished by Superbalist, homeware from Woolworths, and blinds by Galaxy Blinds.

Miss South Africa 2022 will also get to drive a Mercedes Benz C-Class Sedan for her year-long reign.The Miss South Africa runner-up will also receive a R150 000 cash prize.

THE AFTER PARTY:

VIP ticket-holders can look forward to the official Miss South Africa 2022 afterparty hosted in collaboration with the organisation’s celebratory partner House of BNG.

The entertainment line-up at the after party includes performances from DJs such as Olwee, Pinky Girl, Thuli P, and Kelvin Momo.