Miss Universe France tests positive for Covid-19 after arriving in Israel

accreditation
Graye Morkel
A leading feminist organisation in France on Monday said it was suing the promoters of the Miss France beauty contest in a labour court.
Miss Universe France Clémence Botino has tested positive for Covid-19 after arriving in Israel ahead of the international pageant. 

More than 70 countries are expected to compete at the 70th edition of Miss Universe in Eilat, Israel, on 12 December. 

Beauty queens from around the world have started to arrive in Israel ahead of coronation night, despite a travel ban prohibiting foreigners from entering the country for 14 days, in an attempt to slow the spread of the new Covid-19 variant, Omicron

According to Reuters, Miss Universe participants have been granted travel ban waivers, and Covid-19 safety regulations could limit admission from countries deemed to be high-risk.

"I'm writing because I have been crying all day. This morning, they called me to say that I was positive. I was shocked and sad, it is truly hard," Clémence wrote in an Instagram post on Monday. 

"It is not easy to deal with all of that while being far from home... But MUO is here to help take care of me," she went on to say.

The 24-year-old will self-isolate for 10 days before being tested again. 

